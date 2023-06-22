A young girl who is dating showed people how her partner helped her with her hair by putting it in a style

The young lady, who is a TikTok creator, posted a video of how her boyfriend, who has straight hair, managed to handle her coils

Online users were amazed to see how someone with a completely different hair texture was able to master hers

One high schooler found a boyfriend with gifted hands. The teenage boy was featured in a TikTok video styling his girlfriend's hair.

A TikTok video of a teenage girl's bae doing her 4c hair had people in awe. Image: @mmmo459

Source: TikTok

The adorable video received over a quarter million likes. There were also thousands of comments from other girls who wanted to know how she was able to find a helpful partner.

One lucky girl, @mmmo459, posted a video of her boyfriend putting her coily hair into a neat ponytail. Watch the video below to see how he easily managed to achieve a cute hairstyle.

TikTok viewers amazed by a boy who nailed his girlfriend's hairstyle

Many people love to see young couples bonding. This video was especially cute as many people were surprised that the boy with pink straight hair seemed familiar with coily hair.

nae ᥫ said:

Must be nice, I’ll be sleeping on the highway tonight."

laila added:

"This deserves more attention it's is so cute."

s gushed:

"You're so pretty, your whole face is just cute."

Thatie.Loves.Oreos wrote:

"He did so well what?"

bm commented:

"What are you guys saying in your prayers?"

"No more hair allowance": Woman's bae first attempt at knotless braids trends

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming and viral social media moment, a woman shared a clip of her partner showcasing his impressive knotless braiding skills.

Tshiamo Hashona uploaded a video of her boyfriend doing her hair which made it more remarkable because it was his first-ever attempt at the intricate braiding technique.

The clip quickly gained traction, captivating viewers astonished by her bae's talent and dedication. Not only did he effortlessly execute the knotless braids, but he also displayed a keen eye for detail and a natural flair for hairstyling.

