The dead body of a teenage girl was discovered in a rented house in the North West province on Thursday, 23 December

The young girl was living with her boyfriend in the two-bedroom house who is now being suspected of being her killer

The police have little information about the identity of the boyfriend and are still trying to determine how long the young girl has been dead for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MAHIKENG - The body of a 15-year-old girl identified as Tshegofatso Agnes Matibako was found by neighbours on Thursday, 23 December.

Matibako was living in a rented two-bedroom house with her boyfriend who is suspected to be her killer.

A 15-year-old teenage girl was found dead on a mattress in a two-bedroom house she was renting with her boyfriend. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the South African Police Service is on the hunt for the teen's boyfriend who is believed to be the last person to see her alive. The police say at this stage, they do not have his full identity and suspect that he is a Lesotho national.

How the body was found

Neighbours began to grow suspicious when they saw flies gathering on of the windows at the rented house. They decided to break the padlock to gain access to the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Neighbours say Matibako was naked on a mattress in one of the rooms. The state of decomposition was extremely severe, reports News24.

Matibako was, however, positively identified by her brother, according to SAPS spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

Tselanyane says the police cannot yet determine how long ago Matibako was killed, however, an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, 28 December to answer that question and find out her cause of death.

Community members have been called on to contact the police if they have any piece of information about the location of the boyfriend and can contact the crime stop hotline on 08600 10111.

South Africans puzzled about why a teen girl was living with her boyfriend

@Dlula_B said:

"15-year-old...haybo!"

@Blessin22402309 said:

"15-year-old renting with a boyfriend?"

@Benjami92860864 said:

"15 years how? But how old is the boyfriend?"

@Baanisto said:

"Aeee a 15 year old already renting a house...iyoo."

@Samnaidoo5 said:

"15 year old?? Living in a rented home with a Boyfriend, EISH. WHERE are the parents??SO SAD."

@thabanidandaur2 said:

"15-year-old girl renting with her boyfriend????????????? Lol, this nonsense must stop in the first place."

Limpopo husband Sshoots and kills wife on Boxing Day, flees in a BMW

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed his 31-year-old wife on Sunday, 26 December.

The incident took place at a township outside Phalaborowa called Namakgale in Limpopo.

SABC News reports that the police were called in by neighbours who heard the gunshots being fired. When neighbours arrived at the house, they found the wife dead.

Source: Briefly News