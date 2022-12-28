Twitter user Nondumiso Geb’Elihle took to social media to share the various qualities she wants in a partner

The young woman’s lengthy list included the need for her future bae to be handsome, wealthy and romantic among many other characteristics

Many Mzansi men were not impressed by Nondumiso’s Twitter post and responded with much criticism

A young woman has sparked some interesting reactions after taking to social media to manifest the qualities she is looking for in her future bae.

One fine babe ruffled some feathers online after sharing what she was looking for in a man. Image: @ndumie_z/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Nondumiso Geb’Elihle (@ndumie_z) posted a tweet recently, where she listed a number of qualities and characteristics she was looking for in a partner in the new year.

“A tall, dark, handsome, tatted, wealthy, romantic, respectful, kind, loyal, funny, well dressed, spontaneous, big hearted partner in 2023 ,” Nondumiso wrote.

Many women can agree that a good man is hard to find. Finding a man who exhibits the traits you're looking for in a partner is like hitting the relationship jackpot, Happy Human states.

Nondumiso’s online followers, particularly men, were taken aback by her list and responded with much criticism. Several peeps pointed out that her expectations came from a place of wishful thinking, whereas others wondered what she brought to the table.

Responding to the naysayers, Nondumiso wrote:

“Ngiyanibona nonke la ningabaza amandla ami (I see you all doubt my powers) okay. Love y’all loads ke sana .”

Check out some of the funny and spicy responses from netizens:

@LungisaniStamp1 said:

“I’m here baby but unfortunately um not dark and tall but um everything and more you mentioned here.”

@DrClods wrote:

“We are also praying for rich Girl Friends with Brains in 2023.”

@Ngcebo_dbn commented:

“Mase uza nani pictures full of edits it's tough outchea.”

@Tebza_SS responded:

“That’s nice, I wonder if you'll be ticking all the boxes of his requirements too.”

@EbonyNgema replied:

“Uyanqena ukuzikhandela owakho sisi? Uvele umbumbhe ngodaka njengo mvelinqangi.”

@PearlMnguni_ responded:

“After all of that you still expect him to be loyal? .”

@BigStevovo wrote:

“The day you meet your perfect partner in 2023, he won't even bat an eyelid towards you.... reason is that he will also be looking for his perfect partner and sorry you will not tick even half his boxes.”

