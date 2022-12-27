A young South African woman took to social media to make it known that she was ready to have a baby

In a tweet, @Zesuliwe_ndaba wrote that she was ready to get pregnant in 2023 although she doesn’t have a boyfriend

SA peeps responded with differing views to the woman’s post as others gave her advice and some wished her well

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young woman took to social media to announce that she was ready to be with child next year.

A single woman got netizens talking after sharing that she was ready to fall pregnant next year. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @Zesuliwe_ndaba posted a photo of herself on the bluebird app and made it known that she was ready for motherhood although she wasn’t currently in a relationship.

“I'm ready to get pregnant for 2023 but I don't have boyfriend,” @Zesuliwe_ndaba wrote in the tweet.

The young woman also indicated in her interactions with her followers that she wasn’t necessarily interested in a marriage or a serious relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A single mom's parenting duties are no different than they are for a married one — except that you're on your own. While the responsibility may be too much for many, @Zesuliwe_ndaba is convinced she has what it takes to raise a little one independently.

While some of her online friends congratulated her, others responded with their own advice and concerns.

@itsKhanyikayi_1 wrote:

“You need a husband, not a boyfriend!”

@crush_mdlalose remarked:

“Kanti ke ungafisi ukubanengane ungakashadi, cela indoda ezokushada first.”

@Sizzle_Diva responded:

“All the best hope you find the right partner.”

@NgwenyakaMntim1 replied:

“So the father doesn't get to see the kid. Kuba ngowakho ??”

@watashiwomitee said:

“Come to me I want marry you first I don’t want to have a child out of marriage, I want to marry you first.”

@EMMANUE80576828 asked:

“Good news, but why not go outside to announce to men and boys In your area?”

@JELENI07938625 commented:

“I can be your Ben 10 I'm doing grade 12.”

Xhosa couple announces 2nd pregnancy in cute post

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local couple had social media users in their feels after they shared the special news of expecting their second bundle of joy.

Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and Kuthulakwe-Nkosi Siboto made the beautiful announcement on their Instagram this week, which featured a post of their wedding photo as well as an ultrasound scan revealing their growing little one.

The joy and whirlwind of emotions of expecting a new baby are unmatched, as it is one of the greatest blessings known to man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News