Single Woman Says She's Ready to Fall Pregnant in 2023 and Doesn’t Need a Serious Relationship, Mzansi Reacts
- A young South African woman took to social media to make it known that she was ready to have a baby
- In a tweet, @Zesuliwe_ndaba wrote that she was ready to get pregnant in 2023 although she doesn’t have a boyfriend
- SA peeps responded with differing views to the woman’s post as others gave her advice and some wished her well
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A young woman took to social media to announce that she was ready to be with child next year.
Twitter user @Zesuliwe_ndaba posted a photo of herself on the bluebird app and made it known that she was ready for motherhood although she wasn’t currently in a relationship.
“I'm ready to get pregnant for 2023 but I don't have boyfriend,” @Zesuliwe_ndaba wrote in the tweet.
Woman shows off her young looking 52-year-old mom dressed in her clothes, leaves internet in disbelief
The young woman also indicated in her interactions with her followers that she wasn’t necessarily interested in a marriage or a serious relationship.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A single mom's parenting duties are no different than they are for a married one — except that you're on your own. While the responsibility may be too much for many, @Zesuliwe_ndaba is convinced she has what it takes to raise a little one independently.
While some of her online friends congratulated her, others responded with their own advice and concerns.
@itsKhanyikayi_1 wrote:
“You need a husband, not a boyfriend!”
@crush_mdlalose remarked:
“Kanti ke ungafisi ukubanengane ungakashadi, cela indoda ezokushada first.”
@Sizzle_Diva responded:
“All the best hope you find the right partner.”
@NgwenyakaMntim1 replied:
“So the father doesn't get to see the kid. Kuba ngowakho ??”
@watashiwomitee said:
Curvy woman shares church photos online leaving SA men ready to repent: “I must attend a session one Sunday”
“Come to me I want marry you first I don’t want to have a child out of marriage, I want to marry you first.”
@EMMANUE80576828 asked:
“Good news, but why not go outside to announce to men and boys In your area?”
@JELENI07938625 commented:
“I can be your Ben 10 I'm doing grade 12.”
Xhosa couple announces 2nd pregnancy in cute post
In another story, Briefly News reported that a local couple had social media users in their feels after they shared the special news of expecting their second bundle of joy.
Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and Kuthulakwe-Nkosi Siboto made the beautiful announcement on their Instagram this week, which featured a post of their wedding photo as well as an ultrasound scan revealing their growing little one.
The joy and whirlwind of emotions of expecting a new baby are unmatched, as it is one of the greatest blessings known to man.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News