A young Xhosa couple took to social media to announce that they were pregnant with their second child

Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and Kuthulakwe-Nkosi Siboto posted a snap from their wedding day as well as an ultrasound scan image

They expressed that they had a lot to smile about, and SA peeps were just as excited about their growing family

A local couple had social media users in their feels after they shared the special news of expecting their second bundle of joy.

Mzansi peeps were over the moon as Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and Kuthulakwe-Nkosi Siboto announced their second pregnancy. Image: @sheisyoza/Instagram, @kwadarkie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and Kuthulakwe-Nkosi Siboto made the beautiful announcement on their Instagram this week, which featured a post of their wedding photo as well as an ultrasound scan revealing their growing little one.

The joy and whirlwind of emotions of expecting a new baby are unmatched, as it is one of the greatest blessings known to man. The Sibotos simply captioned the post:

"Listen. Lots to smile about ❤️‍."

The couple is popularly known for their music careers, their family Instagram page, @KwaDarkie, and a YouTube channel; Thetha Time, which gives children isiXhosa lessons.

According to DRUM, Yoza said the idea of the channel was inspired by the birth of their first daughter, Bayethe.

Mzansi peeps were overjoyed for the young couple and flooded the heartwarming post with love.

oros_mampofu reacted:

"Yes, lawd!!! God did ✨."

Shekhinahd said:

"I'm whyling out."

Theblackwendy commented:

"I literally scrome!!! CONGRATULATIONS, you guys!! ♥️.”

azande_k wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations."

yanelisa.khahlela responded:

"Argggg you guys ."

Zolajoka replied:

"Congratulations guys ."

hlehle_lupindo wrote:

“Yessssssssssssss .”

Moshendiki commented:

"Congratulations faves ❤️❤️."

filah_lah_lah said:

"Congratulations guys! Oh my word sending love."

