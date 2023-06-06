A Pretoria woman's TikTok video of her partner skillfully executing knotless braids has gained widespread attention and praise

The lady's bae used a hair tutorial video to do the hairstyle for his girlfriend and followed all the instructions with precision

Mzansi was impressed by his excellent skills and poked fun at the young woman and said there was no need for hair allowance anymore

Pretoria woman flexes boyfriend's attempt to do knotless braids. Images: @tshiamohashona/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming and viral social media moment, a woman shared a clip of her partner showcasing his impressive knotless braiding skills.

Woman's clip showcasing bae's knotless braiding skills

Tshiamo Hashona uploaded a video of her boyfriend doing her hair which made it more remarkable because it was his first-ever attempt at the intricate braiding technique.

The clip quickly gained traction, captivating viewers astonished by her bae's talent and dedication. Not only did he effortlessly execute the knotless braids, but he also displayed a keen eye for detail and a natural flair for hairstyling.

Watch the video below:

Woman's viral video of her partner skillfully executing knotless braids trends

The post captivated Mzansi asking many questions and the need to know where such men are found. While others poked fun at her that she would no longer need hair allowance.

Peeps flooded the comment section with their views:

@Humbu said:

"Bye-bye to hair allowance. Soon he will learn to do cornrows. He will upgrade to installing weaves.

@Ashleigh commented:

"He is a good man."

@_Thandos_ said:

"And just like that, ladies and gentlemen, indoda must know how to braid hair."

@Siyamthanda Anita commented:

"Where did you buy him? Asking for a friend."

@Reba said:

"The question, who did your hair? Would slap hard."

@Khanyi commented:

"The parts are so clean, yoh."

Johannesburg woman starts from nothing, builds and opens own salon, Mzansi impressed.

In other hair-related stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman from Thokoza who opened a hair salon after months of working outside her house.

Abongile Makhubela has gone from doing hair in her backyard to owning a building, and netizens are impressed by the entrepreneurial move.

Mzansi congratulated and commended her for starting from humble beginnings and moving into something bigger and better.

