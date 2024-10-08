South African dancer Bontle Modiselle recently celebrated her 34th birthday and did a photoshoot

Netizens reacted to the pictures, and they were puzzled by the inspiration behind them, saying they did not fit

Fans wished Bontle a happy birthday and wished her many more birthdays under her comment section

Bontle Modiselle marked her 34th birthday with an epic photoshoot. The dancer shared a photo from the shoot, which sparked a debate online.

Bontle Modiselle recently marked her 34th birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Bontle Modiselle turns 34

Talented dancer and actress Bontle Modiselle welcomed 34 in style. For her photoshoot, she stood on top of a car with white balloons surrounding her.

The photos were taken by Sfundo Majozi, and she captioned her post:

365 Days but this one’s mine! It’s MY BIRTHDAY!!! 🎂 🥂🎈🥹❤️ Next year, we’re doing it again. Greater Purpose, Bigger heart, more of God."

Mzansi left scratching their heads

Reacting to the pictures, netizens were puzzled by the inspiration behind them, with some saying it did not make sense.

Some fans wished Bontle Modiselle a happy birthday.

@OslinaM asked:

"What was the inspo behind this? Is the final product exactly what she has envisioned? Cause aikhona."

@Burnerburnerac5s stated:

"What was the creative direction for this mess? Metallic balloons plastered all over a Maybach while she stands on top looking like a monitoring spirit? She's a very stiff-looking lady; she should be doing shoots that challenge her stiff and busy energy correctly."

@Sizi_phiwe questioned:

"What is the inspiration behind this?"

@Ms_Logical mentioned:

"A joke. my darling."

@Ezasembo said:

"Being a content creator is an extreme sports."

@GMTenego asked:

"What's with the drama though 🤔 😕?"

@nikky_dube said:

"She always looks tense idk why... I like her, though."

@Inhlokenhle asked:

"What pose is this?"

@MabangaTha35 observed:

"Couldn't even tell she's already in her 30s. She has such a young 2K energy."

Bontle rallies behind Priddy Ugly

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle demanded that the SAMAs recognise her husband, Priddy Ugly, after the rapper bagged two nominations at the prestigious ceremony.

Fans feel the same way and flooded the comments advocating for the Bula Boot rapper's win.

