Bontle Modiselle is demanding that the SAMAs put some respect on her husband's name

The choreographer wants recognition for Priddy Ugly after the rapper bagged two nominations at the prestigious ceremony

Fans feel the same way and flooded the comments advocating for the Bula Boot rapper's win

Bontle Modiselle is her husband's biggest cheerleader, and she wants him to get the credit he deserves.

Bontle Modiselle fan-girls Priddy Ugly

With a rap career spanning over a decade and several projects under his belt, Priddy Ugly has grown a solid network of fans who are always rooting for his achievements, but his biggest just so happens to be the woman he loves.

The rapper and his wife, Bontle Modiselle, have been together for nearly two decades and have endured the criticism her hubby receives online, from his boxing match to his lack of recognition in the music industry.

But today, the choreographer was up in arms after the SAMAs officially named their nominees, with Priddy bagging two nominations for Male Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop Album for the DUST album.

Taking to Twitter (X), Bontle demanded that the SAMAs put some respect on her hubby's name and give him what he deserves:

"Give @ItsPriddyUgly his award!"

It's not every day that you see such a bold display of love and support, and Bontle continues to prove that she is her husband's ride-or-die.

Mzansi reacts to Bontle Modiselle's post

Netizens are impressed at Bontle for standing up for her man and backed her statement that Priddy deserved a win:

itsmeafika said:

"And it’s not even close; he’s got to win!"

MoneriMandla agreed:

"Agreed, no debate even."

Real_daBoske showed love to Priddy Ugly:

"I don't see any album better than @ItsPriddyUgly's album on that list. Just give him what he deserves!"

Kabelo_KO wrote:

"The only right answer on that nominee list VRRRR!"

DoctorReign posted:

"This kind of love! Give the man his award; it’s way overdue."

uTarLwazi responded:

"He deserves it."

Priddy Ugly celebrates song success

In more Priddy Ugly updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper celebrating the success of his hit song, Ntja'ka.

The track is doing huge numbers on streaming platforms, and Priddy shared an inspiring message about the milestone.

