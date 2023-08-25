Bontle Moloi was recently invited for a conversation with Bhuda T on Choppin' It

The choreographer spoke about her husband Priddy Ugly and the factors surrounding his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

Bhuda T also praised Bontle's undying support for her man and not letting social media comments get in her head

Bontle Moloi was against Priddy Ugly fighting Cassper Nyovest but needed to be supportive. Images: bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle Moloi visited Choppin' It where she spoke to Bhuda T at length about Priddy Ugly's boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. Bontle spoke about the work that went into Priddy's preparation and why his loss was a hard pill to swallow.

Bontle speaks about Priddy Ugly's boxing match

In late October 2022, the country got to witness one of the most talked-about boxing matches between rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly.

Leading up to the match, the Bula Boot rapper revealed that Cassper reached out to him for the challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bontle spoke more about the fight, saying that she was disappointed at the loss considering just how hard her hubby worked.

"All the hours, all the days, all the weeks. The preparation for it was insane. Him having to train for it in such a short space of time."

Bontle didn't want Priddy to accept the match

In Priddy Ugly's preparation, Bontle mentions that her husband would come home exhausted and unwell from training.

"I would be concerned because I don't want him to take it on and he was having trouble with headaches. At some point, we had to go to the hospital, he wasn't okay."

Bontle went on to say that despite her worries, she needed to be supportive of her husband because the match was something he was committed to doing.

Though the fight didn't go as they had hoped, Priddy was a good sport and acknowledged his defeat. Fans also commanded the rapper for honouring the challenge and standing his ground for the little time that he did.

Zingah reacts to Bontle's ride-or-die attitude

Bontle said that although people often praise her honour for Priddy, all the good stuff drowns in all the hate.

"People online do share their sentiments. I can miss the good things just as much as I can miss the tough things, also because I don't want to be emotionally attached to that."

Bontle also pointed out that she is no longer a Modiselle but a Moloi, saying that although she built her brand as Bontle Modiselle, people should acknowledge her new surname.

Bhuda T praised Mma Moloi for honouring her man and continuously holding him down as proudly as she did.

"You do it so well, there's so much honour in how you move about your man."

Priddy Ugly promises new music

Briefly News recently covered Priddy Ugly's announcement to release new music after his hiatus. Since 2022's MUD EP, the rapper has not dropped any songs and fans were excited over the possibility of new music.

The publication also revealed Musa Khawula's disses to Priddy Ugly, which the rapper has surprisingly heard many times before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News