Bontle Modiselle's husband suffers some shots as he gets tagged as being broke

The entertainment commentator couldn't finish praising the dancer without throwing shade at Priddy

Social media users warn Musa that he may land himself another beating if he's not careful

Tea spiller Musa Khawula has served new gossip that tasted very salty. He fired shots at rapper Ricardo Moloi on a social media platform.

Gossip figure Musa Khawula takes an aim at Bontle Modiselle's husband, Priddy Ugly. Images: @tobibakre, @musathepope, @ok_majozi

Musa Khawula calls Priddy Ugly broke on Twitter

In his recent Twitter post, controversial online gossip commentator, Musa Khawula, has fired shots at rapper Priddy Ugly.

He uploaded a picture of the Rap Relay star posing with his choreographer wife, Bontle Modiselle and captioned it:

"Bontle Modiselle with her struggling husband who can't sell a record Priddy Ugly."

Tweeps respond to Musa's spicy caption

@djstago dropped a bar:

"Setting the RECORD straight!!"

@BrunoDaKingKong joined in the fun:

"He's in a very Priddy ugly situation man."

@DaCosmo_SA felt the awkwardness:

"Heish kodwa nawe Musa..."

@Matema_ laughed:

"There's the original Musa Khawula."

While it was fun and games for some, others didn't appreciate his dark humour:

@KeTiisetso called him to order:

"The struggling part wasn't necessary."

@MalumeRichie warned:

"Just because he couldn’t beat Cass in the ring doesn’t mean he can’t beat you."

@Buja3D played with words:

"I so wish Priddy can do him Ugly."

@Camberry_cam said:

"This one is just asking to catch hands."

Mihlali Ndamase assaults Musa Khawula

Musa has earned himself his hiding after years of bullying influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

The make-up guru admitted to assaulting the gossiper during an Instagram confrontation, The Citizen reported.

Mihlali, in her fed-up state, promised to do more harm to his already battered face.

Moshe Ndiki's physical spat with Musa

In another entertainment story by Briefly News, the self-claimed Pope of Pop was allegedly beaten up by TV presenter Moshe Ndiki for his gossip antics.

He opened an assault case against the Moja Love sensation, calling for him to be cancelled from the weekday drama Gomora, where he played the character of Andile Faku.

