Priddy Ugly shared his long and bizarre name during an interview with his sister-in-law and media personality Candice Modiselle

The rapper also revealed that he was born in Angola and that his strange name is on his Angolan birth certificate

Reacting to the star's strange name, social media users shared that some Portuguese people name their kids after their descendants

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Priddy Ugly revealed his real name. The rapper shared the long and bizarre name during an interview with his sister-in-law, Candice Modiselle.

Priddy Ugly shared his long and bizarre full name. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly was born in Angola

During their chat, the hip-hop artist shared that he was born in Angola but was raised in South Africa. Priddy Ugly revealed that his bizarre name is on his Angolan birth certificate but not his South African ID.

A tweep, @thisicolbert, took to his Twitter timeline to share the clip of Priddy Ugly's interview with his sister-in-law. The star is married to dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle. @thisiscolbert captioned his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Priddy Ugly has the longest personal name, and it's on his Angolan birth certificate, W*F!!!? He was born in Angola, raised in SA. Priddy is arguably one of the most talented rappers in the country."

Mzansi reacts to Priddy Ugly's strange name

Peeps took to @thisicolbert's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Priddy Ugly's name and how he got it. Some said Portuguese people name their kids after their descendants.

@audreyparklane wrote:

"Bruh, I still don't understand the hate this guy gets. And truth be told it p*sses me off sometimes. One of the most talented, unproblematic, keeps to himself and his family. So I just don't get why people ride on him so bad."

@NtebalengTomeng said:

"All along I thought he was from Lesotho."

@uncle_clifford_ commented:

"Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic people name their children after all their descendants. They believe a name reincarnates the consciousness of those that lived before into the newborn."

@matthewsbank commented:

"That's a lie, that's not how real Angolans do or name their kids!"

@Cybucyso wrote:

"You wait until you hear Akon’s full name."

@Victorworldwid3 added:

"That's crazy."

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Pabi Cooper amid backlash over her one-woman show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to show love to Pabi Cooper. The Amapiano singer trended after she hosted a gig at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria over the weekend.

Some people claimed Pabi Cooper's show wasn't properly planned, while some claimed she doesn't have enough hits to do a show on her own. According to his Twitter timeline, Cassper Nyovest shared that the show was successful. He wrote:

"Big congratulations to Pabi Cooper for a successful event at Sun Arena. The energy was the one!!! Proud of your growth. Keep pushing superstar!!! Girl power!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News