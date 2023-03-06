Cassper Nyovest took to social media to show love to Pabi Cooper amid backlash over her SunBet Arena concert

The young Amapiano singer hosted a one-woman show, and many claimed it was poorly planned and was not a great show

Cassper applauded Pabi Cooper after the show, adding that he's proud of the star's growth in the entertainment space

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to show love to Pabi Cooper. The Amapiano singer trended after she hosted a gig at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria over the weekend.

Cassper Nyovest showed love to Pabi Cooper. Image: @casspernyovest, @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest applauds Pabi Cooper

Some people claimed Pabi Cooper's show wasn't planned adequately, while some claimed she doesn't have enough hits to host a one-woman concert. Taking to his Twitter timeline, Cassper Nyovest shared that the show was a success. He wrote:

"Big congratulations to Pabi Cooper for a successful event at Sun Arena. The energy was the one!!! Proud of your growth. Keep pushing superstar!!! Girl power!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's remarks

Music lovers took to Mufasa's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to his thoughts. Some agreed it was a great show, while others believe that Pabi Cooper should have waited.

@BongsYourUncle said:

"The hate and negativity she's getting from 'Twitter tsipinkis' it reminded me of you. She did well, some of us are proud of her."

@CraftPapii wrote:

"She was just moving too fast, too early in her career to fill up on her own."

@MarjorieMahlang commented:

"That was a beautiful event. We are still recovering and our kids enjoyed themselves too much."

@PrinceZimbwa118 said:

"What a great SHOW."

@_Theedon_ wrote:

"You could have at least helped her with the marketing."

@uKarabo_ commented:

"Pabi Cooper is doing well for a 22-year-old."

@Kreedworldwide added:

"Man, Pabi Cooper is a young girl with ambitions. Did a show at Sun Arena. But all I see trending is that the show wasn't properly planned. She should've waited till she had more hits. The arena wasn't packed enough. Guys, can we just appreciate that a young woman is doing this."

Nasty C shows love to slain rapper, AKA, during his performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed significant love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News