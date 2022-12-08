TV and radio personality Bontle Modiselle is beaming with pride following her husband's big win

Priddy Ugly is one of South Africa's hip-hop talents who got awarded at the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) 2022

The highly anticipated 11th Annual SA Hip Hop Awards ceremony took place this past Tuesday, December 6

Bontle Modiselle celebrates her husband's victory.

's pen skills have finally been recognised, and his wife is over the moon. The rapper scooped South Africa's Lyricist of the Year at this year's SAHHA.

The SOIL hitmaker was nominated alongside Zulu Mecca, Tyson Sybateli, and PDotO.

Taking to social media to congratulate her man, Bontle posted a video of Priddy as he received his award and a few other snaps with a caption:

"Tsogang!! Re winile! But also…Last frame. Congratulations to the SA Hip Hop Awards Lyricist of the Year @priddy_ugly - a very well deserved win! I’m incredibly proud of you. Are’ rappeng bafethu,"

People have since taken to the comments section to congratulate Priddy, and here are a few reactions from Twitter.

@SOIGNEER wote:

"Oh man! Your love and support for prid makes me wanna cry. You were really taught well at home."

@omline_Khanyi said:

"For me Priddy is elite to be honest, very underrated lyrically "

@Highdotpay responded:

"You look really awesome though, absolutely incredible, sending you love and success in abundance. "

@Lethabo_tlaka:

"He really deserves it. Priddy is a beast. ."

Bontle shares 7 pics in celebration of making the Guinness World Record for the largest amapiano dance

In another article, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle made history by breaking the Guinness World Record

The choreographer and Dance Yodumo judge thanked everyone who helped her reach the milestone in a social media post. Bontle also gave credit to her dancer partner and her entire team for putting their trust in her.

She also thanked the producers who provided her with fire Amapiano tracks to work with. She added: I’m blessed and happy to share these moments with you two... It would have been nothing without you." Fans and other celebrities flooded the viral Instagram post with congratulatory messages.

