Congratulations are in order for the 'Skhanda Love' hitmaker and actress Nandi Madida on her new deal

The singer has bagged herself an ambassadorship deal with one of South Africa's popular MCCs

Fans and other celebrities, including Mihlali, Lerato Mvelase and Bontle Modiselle, just to mention a few, have congratulated Nandi on her new deal

Singer Nandi Madida recently took to her social media platforms to announce that she is the new ambassador for Pongrácz.

The brand also shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting Nandi's video with a caption that read:

"Opening up the space to lose yourself in your most indulgent dreams with our newest ambassador @nandi_madida ☁️ You deserve it, your way ✨"

According to Zalebs, Reagan Clay, brand manager of Pongrácz, said the partnership with Nandi is a true reflection of the brand's spirit to perfection.

“Nandi is enigmatic, stylish, and dynamic. She is authentic and her modern approach to life with a strong sense of individuality speaks to the Pongrácz central core brand message of living life ‘Your Way’.”

The publication reported that Nandi is over the moon about her new ambassadorship deal. People have congratulated her on Instagram, and here are a few reactions.

Bontle Modiselle wrote:

"Congratulations to you, beauty ❤️"

@justsanny_m said:

"Aiiich!! Let the good times roll! Congratulations mama."

@kwena147 responded:

"I really love your body of work, my darling....god keep blessing your heart purely."

@simply_hetta_curvy:

"Congratulations mommy I love you keep shining."

