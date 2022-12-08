Maps Maponyane is in New York for the Moët & Chandon celebration and can't stop bragging about it on social media

The star shared 10 photos on Instagram of himself rubbing shoulders with some of the world's most famous people, including pro tennis player Roger Federer

South African online users were taken aback by the photos and expressed envy for Maps' soft life in New York

Maps Maponyane is having the time of his life in New York at the Moët & Chandon Celebration.

Maps Maponyane is living the soft life in New York with other global stars. Image: @mmaponyane

Source: Instagram

According to Briefly News' credible sources, Maps was one of the few global stars invited to write another chapter for the alcoholic brand. Moët & Chandon celebrated the unveiling of a sculpture by Es Devlin called 'Your Voice.'

On the day, Maps rubbed shoulders with the night's biggest stars, including Mariah Carey, Trevor Noah, Roger Federer, and many more.

Maps, who was clearly having a good time at the event, posted 10 photos on Instagram. The star guided his fans through the lush event using the 10 magnetic snaps that quickly went viral.

Peeps were left in awe of the stars Maps hung out with. Other netizens envied the soft life Maps is living in New York. Netizens wrote

@tebello.motsoane shared:

"The hater in me wants to say that this looks like Seapoint… but it’s ok. Enjoy"

@6_minute_abz said

"Good lord, are you ever in SA, sir? "

@crisahern posted:

" living the life."

@vikashipalana commented:

"So jealous"

@celestekhu wrote:

"Love this for you"

@msizijames reacted:

"If we’re all being honest, this is the trip you should have taken me on "

@bridgetmasinga also said:

"Don’t you need someone to carry your phone during these trips? I’ll gladly shift a few things if I must ‍♀️"

@_yanatakesonlife_ also shared:

"Living life like it’s golden "

@torno_boyas added:

"Yoh Maps ♥️ @mmaponyane dude, you work hard. Inspired."

Briefly News contacted Maps to get the inside scoop on his experience, but his management stated that the star is still living it up in New York.

"Unfortunately, Maps will be unable to answer your questions as he is still in New York."

