The internationally renowned actress Thuso Mbedu was at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards nominees' announcement

Thuso took to her social media platforms to share some of her beautiful snaps taken on the red carpet at the event yesterday, 6 December

She said she had a blast and also had an opportunity to present her director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, with her award

Thuso Mbedu graces the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Image: @thuso_mbedu

Source: Instagram

Actress is currently living her Hollywood dream in the United States of America (USA).

The Woman King star left many South Africans inspired and impressed after dropping pictures, giving her fans an exclusive look inside the Critics Choice Awards 2022 nominees' announcement. Captioning the photos, she wrote:

"The @CriticsChoice #celebrateBlackcinema awards were so much fun! It was a privilege to present my Director and friend, @GPBmadeitwith her award"

She added:

"I got a lot of “we want to see the photos” text after I posted the video of me gate crashing Bestie’s @IMDb photo session. Ehh here you go…"

According to Critics Choice, the winners of the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be announced on 15 January live on The WC from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Here are a few reactions from Twitter. Jazz Tangcay @jazzt said:

"I said it to you last night, and I'll say it again, your intro speech was beautiful."

@Mats_Kabelo said:

"I love you Thuso, but I'm so jelly with a big J here. I'm on that friend's side."

@Brian_M_:

"Frame 4, getting ready for your Walk of Fame star ceremony."

Thuso Mbedu touches many hearts after opening up about being introverted: "Everything will be fine."

In another article, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu opened up about her struggles as an introvert.

She took to her social media platforms and shared that being an introvert is not nice, adding, "Life will be great. Everything will be fine. Then you will want to delete yourself from the situation unprovoked." "

The post left many fans concerned and asked how she copes as her job requires her to socialize a lot. Other introverts also took the opportunity to open up and share their stories in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News