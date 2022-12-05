Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is living her best life abroad and inspiring many young upcoming artists

The Tanzania hitmaker took to her social media platforms to share that she is indeed living her "true Hollywood dream"

People couldn't agree more, and they have since taken to the comments section to applaud the young DJ for her talent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Uncle Waffle celebrates sold-out shows in the USA. Image: @unclewaffles_(modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles was on her very first USA tour, which began last month, 23 November, and ended with a bang this past weekend, 3 December.

The DJ and BBC 1 Radio presenter recently shared on Instagram that she has been having sold-out shows throughout her USA tour. She wrote:

"True Hollywood dreams. Thank you for another beautiful sold-out show LA. Every US tour show thus far has sold out. Truly grateful. More are coming."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The DJ seems to have built herself a solid American fan base, as they have since flooded her comments section with heartwarming reactions. @c.rooyyyy responded:

"You were amazing! we loved you here in NY wishing you all the best(answer my dm)"

@kings_cuts_ said:

"Lol u come to America and start Wild'n and talking like us talmbout "I just hit a lick" I see u loving it in America tho!"

@marlianc1 wrote:

"That girl was ready to risk it all. lol saw her attempting to slap the nyash."

@cateye_guru:

"Thank you for arriving and finishing early. You were AH-mazingggggggg"

A look at Uncle Waffles taking over BBC Radio 1, Mzansi reacts to the video: “She’s bigger than Cassper right now”

In another article, Briefly News reported that fans were impressed as Uncle Waffles debuted her radio career on BBC 1 Radio.

Uncle Waffle became the resident DJ and host at UK's biggest radio station, and Mzansi could not help but stun.

During her show, the internationally renowned DJ gave her listeners the low down on the freshest Yanos hits from South Africa and also played a set of the hottest Amapiano bangers.

She topped the trending topics on social media, as people could keep mum about her inspiring success. One person wrote: "Man, this girl is now bigger than any SA artist."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News