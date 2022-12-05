Internationally renowned actress Thuso Mbedu recently took to her social media platform to open up about being an introvert

'The Woman King' actress, who is currently based in Hollywood, said being an introvert is not nice.

The post gave other introverts a chance to open up, as they have since flooded the comments section to share their stories

Thuso Mbedu opened up about being introverted.

Source: Instagram

Actress Thuso Mbedu is one of the few South African talents making waves in the United States of America.

As an actress, her job requires a lot of socializing, whether, on TV interviews, red carpets, or social appearances, and these could be Thuso's least favourite things to do as an introvert.

Opening up on Twitter, she wrote:

"Being a real life introvert is actually the pits. Life will be great. Everything will be fine. Then you will just want to delete yourself from the situation unprovoked."

In the comments section, people said it must be hard for her in her line of work. Here are a few reactions. @MarvinAutumn1 said:

"Sometimes I don't want to be included Sometimes I want to be included. I want to be included with the option of being left out I jst like me."

@Sassie_Vee wrote:

"Or when your social battery runs out in the middle of a social event, phakathi kwabantu! All you wanna do is leave unprovoked! The pits! "

@Gomza49263288M responded:

"Yea it happens naturally and people who don't understand may think you rude, not knowing it's just introvert behavior."

@JanetsTrueYou responded:

"She’s definitely in my prayers. I’m pretty sure in her line of work, it’s not easy."

@Thevixxionary:

"Awww are you like a social introvert then? Because you sure as hell give lowkey gregarious extroverted vibes in your IG posts/stories lol but bless you "

