Getting 44 Weet-Bix biscuits instead of 48 had one man feeling very annoyed, and it had Mznasi peeps giggling

Velempini Veap Thuthani Ndlovu took to Facebook to air his breakfast frustrations, and it went viral

Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh at how passionate the man got about his breakfast, and they ran with it

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In a tale of breakfast mishaps, one man's social media post about his Weet-Bix cereal shortage has stirred up quite the online conversation.

Velempini Veap Thuthani Ndlovu took to Facebook to air his breakfast frustrations, and it went viral. Image: Facebook / Velempini Veap Thuthani Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

Mzansi loves a good rant, and this man gave the people something to run wild with. Never a dull moment in Africa, lol.

Man shares disappointment over four less Weet-Bix

A gentleman, Velempini Veap Thuthani Ndlovu, took to Facebook to voice his discontent when he discovered his box contained only 44 biscuits instead of the expected 48.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This proudly Mzansi breakfast had the man feeling quite upset. See the full post below:

Mzansi goes in hard with sarcasm

While some expressed genuine empathy for the cereal enthusiast's frustration, others couldn't help but find the situation amusing.

Read some of the funny comments:

Sarah Thompson felt the ma's pain:

"Oh man, that's just the worst! I once found a single chip in my 'family-size' bag of chips. We're living on the edge with these portion sizes!"

Mark Johnson joked:

"Are they counting crumbs? "

Emily Parker shared:

"I can't even count the times my '12-pack' of doughnuts ended up with just 10! #SnackFail"

Lisa Williams had a thought:

"It's a conspiracy, I tell you! They're holding out on us!"

Alex Smith laughed:

"I guess that's why they say, 'Count your Weet-Bix before they're in the bowl!'"

Talented toddler gets all the likes while dancing to Loui and Saweetie

In other news, Briefly News reported that a little baby has wowed thousands of Tik Tok users with her incredible rhythm. Taking to the app, the little girl's mom shared the clip of the cutie dancing enthusiastically to Loui and Saweetie's Talkin Bout.

In the funny clip, the baby, who seems way too young to be so talented, appears to be really feeling the popular song as she sits in her high chair in her pink onesie and breaks it down like no one's business.

"Can’t stop, won’t stop," her mommy, Kaitlyn McGrory, captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News