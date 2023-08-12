Award-winning rapper Priddy Ugly is getting to drop new music soon after taking a mini hiatus

Priddy Ugly told his fans to get ready to feast on his pending projects, and some fans have even hyped him up

His previous projects, SOIL and MUD EP, have reached new milestones, with MUD EP going gold

Priddy Ugly will be releasing new music very soon after noticing that he had taken a long time to do so.

The rapper's DND EP reached Gold status so he decided to dye his hair gold. Image: @ItsPriddyUgly.

Source: Instagram

Fans can expect new music from Priddy Ugly

The rapper noticed how he had taken a long time to release new music. So he told fans to get ready for what he is about to release.

"Definitely the longest I’ve gone without dropping music, but y’all feasting soon, keep plates & appetites on stand by."

Priddy celebrates his MUD EP reaching gold status but dying his hair gold

In celebration of MUD EP reaching a major milestone of gold status, Pridyy Ugly said he would be dying his hair gold.

"I guess I gotta dye my hair gold now."

His album SOIL is yet to reach a milestone, but it is only a matter of time before it does.

Fans are excited for his pending drops

Taking to his comments section, fans have given Priddy Ugly some great feedback.

@MICRHYMESA said:

"We're ready. We trust you, you'll definitely deliver."

Jac Lou

@jaclouworld said:

"Ready when you are."

@toked_up said:

"Hurry up bra, our playlists are dry, man."

@Veethehustla said:

"An Emtee feature please."

@CARE_TUL said:

"I hate how you told rappers to rap and went awol. Lets rap guys it's now a real thing, the only person left is you now."

@Success_45 said:

"Broskie do the things, it's been a while. But we trust you, you never miss."

@officialshlelo said:

"Bro come on."

@Top_zaar said:

"Mashbeatz will change your life dawg, I can't wait for your drop."

@messy_magnet said:

"Shiii I know for FACT YOU SERVING DESSERT AS WELL I'm patiently waiting."

Musa Khawula trolls Priddy Ugly and calls him broke

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula dissed Priddy Ugly and called him broke.

Khawula posted a cute family photo of Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle and said: "Bontle Modiselle with her struggling husband who can't sell a record Priddy Ugly."

