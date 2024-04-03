Bontle Modiselle celebrated Priddy Ugly's birthday with heartfelt Instagram posts, praising him as the best rapper in Mzansi and a loving father to their daughter, Afrika

Fans and friends joined in, showering the couple with love and admiration, with many commending their special bond

The celebratory messages highlighted Priddy Ugly's growth, the couple's enduring love, and their positive influence in the public eye

Bontle Modiselle recently celebrated the love of her life Priddy Ugly on his special day. The choreographer and media personality shared adorable pictures and penned a lengthy post.

Bontle Modiselle marked Priddy Ugly's special day with a touching post. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Bontle Modiselle celebrates Priddy Ugly's birthday

Priddy Ugly celebrated another trip around the sun and his beautiful wife Bontle Modiselle poured her heart out into a social media post.

The proud wife shared stunning pictures on her Instagram page and wrote a beautiful message. She hailed her husband for being one of the best rappers in Mzansi and for being the best father to their daughter, Afrika. Part of her caption read:

"Serunya! NTJAKA! Dad of 1, Father to many. Pai da Afrika. Ntate Moloi. The Greatest Rapper. Kere wena GOAT. Of the many roles you show up as, your favourite being Afrika’s Dad…HAPPY BIRTHDAY, love @priddy_ugly ❤️.

"I’ve been privy to your rebirth and growth, particularly in recent times. I’m proud of the work you do, the man you continue to evolve into, the fight you put up, the lessons you’ve learnt, the dreams you dare to dream, the truth you maintain in who you are and what you believe in, and the commitment to show up as best as you can."

Fans celebrate Priddy Ugly on his special day

Bontle Modiselle's followers and friends also shared sweet birthday messages for her man. Many praised the couple for their special love.

@djfreshsa said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAWG!!! @priddy_ugly"

@simzngema added:

"Happy birthday to your love. You guys are beautiful together. Forever my faves.❤"

@kamodancesforyou commented:

"This love is so beautiful… Happy birthday to ntate Moloi"

@khanya_greens noted:

"Hot couple ❤️‍ Happy birthday to your husband "

Nunurai shares a glimpse of her son’s birthday party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Nunurai Mudarikwa pulled out all the stops for her son Zidan's second birthday. The doting mother shared a video of the stunning setup she put together for her baby boy.

The Mommy Club star Nunurai proved that she is the queen of events in Johannesburg when she put together a stunning setup for her son's second birthday.

Source: Briefly News