Priddy Ugly's album Dust hits four million streams on Spotify, with his hit single Ntja'ka reaching two million streams

The rapper thanked fans on social media for their support and celebrated the milestone by encouraging them to vote

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising Dust as one of his best projects

South African rapper Priddy Ugly recently celebrated his body of work, Dust reaching a major milestone. The star took to his social media pages to thank fans for their support.

Priddy Ugly is celebrating his new album 'Dust's success. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly is undoubtedly one of the best rappers and lyricists of our time. The star has been dropping back-to-back hits since arriving on the scene, and his latest milestone is a testament to how great his music is.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper revealed that his latest album Dust, released in January 2024 has amassed four million streams on Spotify. Not only that, his hit Ntja'ka also got two million streams on the same platform. Priddy Ugly thanked Mzansi for their unwavering support. He wrote:

"4 MILLION STREAMS on my latest album DUST. 2 MILLION STREAMS on NTJA’KA via @spotifyafrica. Thank you to all the creatives involved & thank you to everyone that’s supported, streamed, shared & enjoyed the music. God is Great! Let’s celebrate by going to VOTE this week ️ "

Fans congratulate Priddy Ugly on his milestone

Social media users shared congratulatory messages to the star for his continued support. Many admitted that Dust is one of his best projects so far.

@solontsizwa said:

"God is Great! Congratulations bro! "

@elzee_music said:

"I'm still high from the night before and I popped another one ..do you."

@wiliedakid added:

"The album that gets my chakras aligned big S/O #love."

@basscatalogue commented:

"Congratulations on the incredible milestone Your hard work and talent continue to inspire. Here’s to many more streams and success"

@matshi._.k24 wrote:

"You a goat mr Priddy Nja'ka is the best song my G I got it on repeat every morning I play it loud in the car "

@thaiwandathai commented:

"Congratulations broskie! I know all the work you’ve been putting in all the time, effort and prayers and it’s all paying off! Salute to the #EvstLandLawd #Dust4M "

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News