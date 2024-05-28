Iconic singer Lira has recovered from the stroke she suffered in 2022, and her music career is back in full swing

The Feel Good singer gave a spending performance at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg, and she said it was magical

Lira suffered a stroke while in Germany, and the Bassline Fest was one of her first major performances

Singer Lira is in high spirits after a successful performance at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg. The star had taken a break from the spotlight to recover from the stroke she suffered in 2022.

Lira had a successful performance at Bassline Fest in Johannesburg, and she could not be more proud.

Source: Instagram

Lira pens appreciative note to fans

The Feel Good singer was overwhelmed by the love her supporters showed her at the festival, so she poured her heart out in an Instagram post.

Following her performance, Lira shared some of the content taken from there and penned a sweet message to express her gratitude.

"Last Night was MAGICAL! It turned out better than I could have thought. I worked consistently, doing a little bit every day… and it all came together on that stage. I just to thank God for showing me SO much love and for guiding me and being present though out my journey. I’m convinced that God works when you do!! He is there to amplify all the work that you are doing."

Watch the video here.

Lira says she is back like she never left

The star looked ravishing in a yellow/mustard outfit paired with brown sneakers and accessorised with earrings shaped like the map of Africa.

Scores of people cheered for the multi-award-winning singer Lira as she sang her iconic hits. Lira continued the message and said:

"I want to thank my incredible band, my agent and band manager. I want to especially thank all the fans that showed up last night. Your energy made the magic happen - WOW. And I want to thank my family and friends and @basslinelive - thank you for giving something to work towards. I’m back like I never left - it can only get better from here! I need to rest. And take it all in. I feel so grateful that I did that. I’m so #Proud. Feel Good, Feel God."

Lira speaks on being given a second chance at life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lira opened up about making the most of her second chance in life. Lira posted a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram page.

Fans complimented the star in the comment section, and others showered her with love.

