South African singer and songwriter Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, is back with a bang as she shared a stunning picture of herself.

Lira makes most of her second chance in life

The Ixesha hitmaker has become the talk of town on social media lately. This was after she shared a health update with her fans following her stroke in 2022 while in Germany.

Recently, the star posted a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram page, mentioning that she would be making the most of her second chance in life.

She wrote:

"Got another chance to do this life thing better."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Lira

Shortly after the star shared her post, many social media users complimented and showered Lira with love. See some of the comments below:

mingi_sepeng wrote:

"You are alive today."

adelinemogapi said:

"Love your spirit."

cj_zee43 responded:

"He's a God of second chances, and because he is love, he loved you first, Miss Lira."

papsido_112 replied:

"You are loved by God."

mzizo27 commented:

"My fighter right there."

fezibandi mentioned:

"Ewe maarn nonoh inceba zika Thixo."

ladysthe complimented:

"Unstoppable, unshakeable unbeatable miss Lira."

mjerere__ said:

"Wish a wonderful life Sistas and many more blessings."

basslinelive wrote:

"Have them all queen because what in the name of a miracle."

Lira gets candid about being fearless and reflects on her journey to recovery

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lira suffered a stroke in early 2022 that left her unable to speak, read, or write on her own. The singer was diagnosed with Aphasia and is on a long road to recovery and getting her life back on track. Lira recently shared the details surrounding the unfortunate incident as well as her initial and current struggles.

In collaboration with 1st for Women, Lira delved into how she felt the day she had a stroke. In a video, the singer says that she was overwhelmed with emotions but soon calmed herself down.

