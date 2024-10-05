The eKamva electric minibus taxi is set to revolutionise the transport industry in the country

The minibus taxi will need to be charged and can cover more than 200 kms between charges

South Africans don't think taxi drivers will want an electric vehicle, especially with loadshedding

The electric minibus taxi has officially launched in South Africa, but citizens don't believe it will last long. Image: @KayaOnAir.

South Africa’s first electric minibus taxi model has officially been launched, but South Africans don’t have much hope for it.

The eKamva, a play on the isiXhosa word Ikamva, meaning “the future” or “into the future, is expected to revolutionise the taxi industry.

How will the eKamva work?

Slated for an official release by next year, the electric minibus taxi will need to be charged.

The 15-seater can cover more than 200km between charges and can be fast-charged within 75 minutes or slow-charged overnight for 10 hours.

Charging hubs for the eKamva are currently being developed, with the first hubs slated for development in Century City and Stellenbosch next year.

The new taxis will also significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

South Africans have little hope for eKamva

While the news will revolutionise the transport industry, South Africans poked fun at the new minibus taxi.

Sbongile Dimbaza joked:

“Going the EV route takes away the fun of shaking the car violently to ensure every drop gets through all the crevices when filling up the tank. Huge tradition with taxi Gods.”

Nonhlanhla MamMthembu Mnguni said:

“I'm already hearing taxi drivers explaining to passengers that he needs to recharge in their accent🤣🤣🤣.”

Le Roy added:

“I can imagine a taxi running out of battery on the N2 just outside Langa or Site C.”

Rakesh Hiralall echoed that sentiment:

“Some taxi drivers chance their fuel gauge and eventually get stuck for fuel. Imagine them chancing their battery life🙄.”

Thando Isabella's Mum joked:

"Good morning boss. l won't make it to work today because all the taxis aren’t working due to iloadshedding. The batteries are down" coming soon.

Michael Kamohelo said:

“That's when you will be late for an interview because the taxi doesn't have power cause it’s stage 10 loadshedding.”

Shelley Henderson added:

“I can already see charging points will be vandalised. Nothing works.”

Mathlodi Mthimunye joked:

“I'm not leaving SA anytime soon until I witness that taxi running out of battery on a freeway.”

Morena Mokgolo:

“Taxi drivers won't buy those things. It takes a long time to charge, and time is money.”

Madoda Khuzwayo laughed:

“With loadshedding? 😂😂😂🚮”

