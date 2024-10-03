A young babe working for a wealthy SA family shared a video cruising in a boat all because of her employer and the internet community loved it

The Au Pair detailed how nice it is to work for her kind employers who take her on international trips

Social media users showed interest in channels for job applications, while others complimented the babe for her looks

Mzansi lady shows off her comfortable life as an Au Pair to billionaires. Image: @ayatambo

Source: TikTok

An Au Pair working for billionaires in SA left many social media users enticed after showing off the perks of working for wealthy bosses.

The hun shared a video of herself relaxed and cruising in a boat under her user handle @ayatambo and received 208K views, 27K likes and over 200 comments.

The benefits of working for billionaires

The hun, who also goes on trips with the family, shared a video showing her sitting at the end of the speeding boat while looking relaxed.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps love the babe's lifestyle

After watching the video, she said the online community did not hesitate to compliment the hun on the feed. Some asked for agency plugs, while others had shared how good she looked.

User @Chalo shared:

"I always tell people SA has a lot of well paying Aupair jobs.... Can't wait to get my next family for next year 🥰."

User @ndonimthiya begged:

"Please help with application ya sitters Co."

User @MbaliNMtshali🌼 complimented:

"Nawe you look like a billionaire manje..power of energy!You on your way definitely!"

User @Noloza detailed:

"I didn’t have the best experience with Au Pairing in SA (the pay was good though) 🙁 But I think it’s time I go back to Europe 🙌🏾🏃🏾‍♀️🤣."

User @ Isabell shared:

"Also got an interview to be an au pair few years back, the starting salary was R 15 000 to work 5 hours each day for 5 days. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the job."

User @Lesedi Luxe Jewellery commented:

"Chommie, you’re a millionaire wena akere 😩 you look like money."

Mzansi Au Pair and US employer attempt a TikTok dance challenge

In another Briefly News article, an Au Pair working in America shared a video doing the TikTok dance challenge to the popular song Kwenzakalani with her white employer.

The cute video left the online community ready to welcome the employer after seeing her dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News