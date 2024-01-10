A young woman packed her bags and leaped to move to New York for an au pairing job and new life experiences

She went to TikTok to share her packing process and extended travel to the Big Apple

Mzansi praised her bold move and shared the love in the comment section, wishing her good luck and bon voyage

The young lady shared her amazing move to the USA with netizens, who expressed their love and congratulations. Source: @cydswrld

The giant leap in moving away from home and taking on new opportunities is a special moment, but it can also be heartfelt and scary. A young lady on TikTok shared this experience with Mzansi as she moved to New York City to take on an au pairing job.

New adventure

She dedicated her account to sharing this experience of moving and the process it took, from visa appointments to getting on a KLM flight, to her connection in Amsterdam before landing in the Big Apple.

In a TikTok slideshow, she shared her goodbyes to South Africa.

The young lady shared the road to her new life in New York. Source: @cydswrld

Once she landed, she posted a video of her new job working as an au pair in the United States of America.

Bon voyage, Mzansi

Netizens took the comment section to wish her good luck and asked how she could get the opportunity. Many also came forward to share their experiences working as au pairs abroad.

Pontso Tshabalala shared her experience and support:

"Also, have lots of fun. I was an au pair from 2018-2020. Hit me up if you need any help, tips or advice. May God bless you and protect you ❤️"

Tara was excited for her:

"Love this!! I’m an au pair in the Netherlands at the moment, doing America soon."

Nikita Theron wrote:

"All of the best, my love, enjoy every moment! ❤"

Fadi wished her luck:

"Enjoy every moment! It's so worth it, I miss it every day."

Cody de Jager had jokes:

"Come back. They don't put butter on their bread and a patty on the grill is what they call a 'braai'."

