A teacher from Isaac Booi Primary School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape showed what her time was like being a volunteer teacher from a foreign country

The post has been doing the rounds on social media, with many online users impressed by the lovely lady’s profound love for the pupils

Mzansi is touched by this heartwarming video, saying South Africa is the best place to live

An Isaac Booi Primary School teacher is winning hearts on the internet after a TikTok video of her surrounded by pupils went viral.

A viral TikTok video shows a foreign woman teaching kids at Isaac Booi Primary School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Image:@rubesdyson

Source: TikTok

The young woman impressed people online with her deep love for the learners of the Gqeberha school and the country as a whole.

Teacher goes viral

@rubesdyson shared a video on TikTok, which has gathered over 870.6k views, thousands of likes, and many comments. The lovely lady revealed that she was a volunteer teacher from a foreign country who was advised against coming to South Africa to teach because it's "so dangerous."

However, she decided to press on and follow through with her decision. In the video, @rubesdyson can be seen sitting in a taxi. The clip then moves on to showcase the learners in the classroom. It continues by showing the teacher hugging and carrying some students while surrounded by others.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post:

“South Africa, you have my whole heart.”

Watch the touching video below:

SA warmed by teacher‘s actions

Mzansi was in their feelings after seeing how the teacher adores her students. Many commended her for being brave and taking a chance to come to South Africa to experience the country for herself. Others shared their desire to come to the country.

Bianca said:

"South Africa is not a bad place, it’s nice over here."

Joyce shared her experience of her time in Mzansi, saying:

"Just came back from 6 weeks in South Africa and yes, South Africa also has my heart ❤️ The people especially."

Payton trahan commented:

"I want to go to South Africa so bad."

Tiffany gushed over the comments, adding:

"This comment section makes me feel like a proud South African. Y'all really wanna vist here, awww."

krystalnaidoo598 wrote:

"This warms my heart because people all over the world have a bad conception of South Africa."

