A young South African posted a TikTok slideshow sharing his arduous 10-year journey to becoming a doctor

He recounts the doubt his physics teacher had in this dream and the hard work he put in to graduate from Stellenbosch University as a medical doctor cum laude

Mzansi came forward to celebrate this achievement while also spreading the word about not letting anyone get in the way of your dreams

Dr Keaton Harris shared his moments of self-doubt and hard work to become a medical doctor. Source: keatonharrisza

Source: Instagram

The road to becoming a doctor in South Africa is tough; years of studying, interning and practising can take a mental and physical toll on students.

An ode to hard work

Dr Keaton Harris shared an inspirational story about the years of hard work he put in to finally graduate cum laude from Stellenbosch University as a medical doctor.

He posted a slideshow on TikTok sharing the years of development and growth, starting with a physics teacher who said that he would never become a doctor. He would go on to first earn an honours degree cum laude in pharmacy from the University of the Western Cape.

Dr Harris shared a series of slides on TikTok showing his journey to becoming a medical doctor. Source: @aseriesofmedicalevents

Source: TikTok

He soon began his degree in medicine, where he claims to have felt out of his depth, but persevered to earn his degree in 2023.

Praise for perserverance

Mzansi came through to congratulate and hear his inspirational story of hard work, with many in the comments sharing the message of always believing in yourself, especially when you have naysayers.

Chanelle Strydom decried his former teacher:

"Teachers don't know much of the 'real world' - some of them live in very small worlds of their own. Some shatter dreams Well done, man!"

Tan feels like they had the same experience:

"Is it just me or are all physics teachers haters? Mine said the same."

Elton Hlwatswayo was inspired:

"So motivated! I've studied for a profession I feel I don't belong in, I've always wanted to be an attorney ⚖️"

JenD wrote:

"My son begins his journey to becoming a doctor next year. So excited for him. Your posts have been awesome! Congratulations and all the best!"

Mgcobo was proud:

"Your mother must be so proud. I used to see her visiting you in res back in UWC. Congratulations You really worked hard for it all."

