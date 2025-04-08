Sunderland has expressed interest in Orlando Pirates' top striker, Tshegofatso Mabasa, after a successful scouting mission

Mabasa, who led the PSL's top scorers with 16 goals last season, continues to impress with his consistent form, drawing attention from international clubs

Mabasa's lack of regular Bafana Bafana appearances may pose a hurdle for his potential move, as it could affect his ability to secure a UK work permit

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa could be heading for an overseas switch, with English Championship giants Sunderland reportedly monitoring the prolific forward.

Sources close to both the player and the club have confirmed that the 28-year-old has emerged as a serious transfer target.

Scouts Spot a Gem While Tracking Another

Interestingly, Sunderland’s interest in Mabasa wasn’t premeditated.

Scouts were originally in South Africa to assess Thalente Mbatha—another Pirates player on their radar.

However, Mabasa’s performance caught their eye during the same trip, sparking further evaluations.

It’s the same club that was following Mbatha. When their scouts came to watch him, they were impressed with Mabasa too. They’ve since followed up with enquiries,” a source revealed.

Work Permit Hurdle Looms Over Potential Move

Despite the growing interest, a UK work permit may pose a significant obstacle for Mabasa.

Current immigration requirements dictate that foreign players must obtain an International Sportsperson visa, which hinges on receiving a Governing Body Endorsement from The FA.

This typically requires a steady stream of national team appearances—something Mabasa lacks, having only two caps for Bafana Bafana.

The interest is real. Sunderland have made contact, but the work permit issue might stand in the way. Without more national team experience, qualifying will be tough,” the insider added.

Mabasa’s Goal-Scoring Prowess Still Makes Headlines

Regardless of bureaucratic challenges, Mabasa’s stats speak for themselves.

He finished the previous DStv Premiership season as the league's top scorer with 16 goals and has already notched five in the current campaign. At 28, Mabasa is at the peak of his powers, combining sharp movement, strong finishing, and a knack for finding space.

It’s no surprise his name is circulating in European scouting circles, particularly for clubs like Sunderland seeking an attacking boost.

Transfer Window Could Reshape Pirates’ Attack

If Sunderland do make an official offer and find a way around the permit complications, Pirates could face a major reshuffle upfront.

Losing Mabasa would be a blow, but it also signals the growing global recognition of South African talent. With interest growing and the transfer window fast approaching, all eyes will be on Mabasa’s next move.

