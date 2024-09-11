Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said he is willing to wait for his recall to the Bafana Bafana squad

Last season's PSL Golden Boot winner said he is determined to add to his six appearances for the national side

Mzansi football fans said on social media that Mabasa will get another chance and must continue to work hard

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said he will continue pushing for his return to the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Orlando Pirates striker scored three goals during six Bafana appearances but has recently struggled to earn a place in Hugo Broos' side.

Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa is waiting for his Bafana Bafana return. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Last season's PSL Golden Boot winner, committed to helping Pirates , said he has never given up on playing for Bafana again.

Thsegofatso Mabasa wants a return to Bafana Bafana

Mabasa speaks about his Bafana goals in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, the 27-year-old striker is determined to impress Broos, who previously said the Bucs star offers nothing different to the national squad.

Mabasa said:

"Like I have always said, when it is my time to be there, I will be there. Nothing will stop me from that."

Fans back Mabasa

Local football fans backed Mabasa to make the Bafana squad on social media, saying the 27-year-old must be patient and continue scoring goals for Pirates.

Tshepo Cambrige Mogwera said mabasa must be patient:

"Patience, boy. You saw how the great Themba "Shikabala" Zwane was overlooked by Broos and remained patient even though we constantly made a plea for him to be recalled to the National team. He is now the success behind this current Bafana Bafana."

Mogale Mphele says Mabasa does not fit Bafana's style:

"He's a predatory striker, and the current system has no room for that."

Jossy Wa Sky said Mabasa had a chance:

"They gave him a chance, and he failed to deliver; he must pull up his socks."

Kat Given Grey backs the player to make the squad:

"He could score more because Foster missed clear chances."

Ta Luks Gcemza backs Mabasa:

"He needs to work harder and grab his chance when he gets it."

Bafana Bafana left it late to beat South Sudan

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana needed a late goal from substitute Thalente Mbatha to beat South Sudan in an Afcon qualifier on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Despite 21 shots in the match, Bafana failed to beat South Sudan convincingly and needed Mbatha to score the winner in their 3-22 victory with one of the final touches of the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News