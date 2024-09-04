Hugo Broos said he is continuing to leave Tshegofatso Mabasa out of the Bafana Bafana squad because he feels the player does not offer anything different to what he already has

Broos said he admired last season's PSL top scorer, but he felt Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster offer the same qualities as the Orlando Pirates talisman

Local fans disagreed with Broos on social media as they feel Mabasa deserves a Bafana call-up, while some agreed with the Belgian coach

Coach Hugo Broos said Tshegofatso Mabasa has no place in the Bafana Bafana side because he does not offer anything different to the squad.

The Bafana coach said he is happy with current strikers Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster and feels that Mabasa, last season's PSL top goalscorer, is too similar.

Despite finishing as the PSL's top goalscorer, Tshegofatso Mabasa cannot break into the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: Mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Broos explained why the Orlando Pirates striker was left out of his squad ahead of Bafana's Afcon qualifier against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, 6 September 2024.

Hugo Broos wants a balanced squad

Watch Broos speak about Mabasa in the video below:

According to Goal.com, Broos wants different striking options, and Percy Tau said he will fight for his place after his recent exclusion from the Bafana squad.

Broos said:

"Tell me who I have to leave at home? Iqraam [Rayners] performed well against Algeria and Zimbabwe, while Lyle [Foster] played well in the Premier League. I have to see if there is balance in my team, and if something happens during the game, then I need to change. Mabasa is not a different type of player than Lyle and Iqraam."

Fans are divided about Mabasa

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, while others said the Pirates star deserves his place in the side.

Parkoozaa Fuze Coolcat backs Mabasa:

"On stats, Mabasa should be leading the attack for Bafana Bafana."

Sabelo Mbhele agrees with Broos:

"Without any fear or favour, he is good for Pirates, not Bafana."

Thuso Ramatshaba says Mabasa will get a chance:

"His time will come. Hugo is just preparing him so that he grabs it with both hands when that chance comes. He's a good striker."

Thabang Morotoba criticised Broos:

"The coach didn't select Themba Zwane, but he saw how important and influential he is in the squad. Fans should pick the squad because Broos is struggling to pick the form players.

Emma Makhula does not rate Mabasa:

"He is not national team material."

