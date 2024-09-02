Cassius Mailula could earn a Bafana Bafana call-up after moving to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, said coach Hugo Broos

The 23-year-old struggled for gametime at Toronto FC and will now be playing for former coach Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad

Local football fans wished the striker well on social media as he hopes to earn a place in the next Bafana squad

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula could earn a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana side after moving to Wydad Casablanca.

The Bafana coach has backed the 23-year-old to secure a place in the side after the Belgian believes the switch to Morocco will benefit his career.

Striker Cassius Mailula has caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Image: mailula.cassius.

After leaving South Africa in 2023 for Canadian side Toronto FC, the striker struggled for game time, and he will now play for former coach Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad.

Hugo Broos is a fan of Cassius Mailula

Broos speaks about Mailula in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said Mailula made a good move by agreeing to a temporary switch to Wydad, and he admitted that he is a fan of the attacker.

Broos said:

“So I’m very happy he’s going to a coach who knows him very well. That’s already an advantage, and I think he will have more time to play. Let’s hope we see the old Cassius in a few months.”

Fans wish Mailula well

Local football fans wished Mailula well on social media, believing the former Sundowns player would shine under Mokwena.

Ntshuxeko KuntaKinte Maluks is sceptical:

“A tap in merchant, Broos will still pick him over Mabasa.”

Said KS wished the player well:

“Good luck.”

Ali Ezzahir welcomed Mailula to Wydad:

“Welcome, Casus Mailula. We wish you all the best and success in your career with the team.”

Japie Sikhonde hopes for the best:

“Good luck, Rhulani Mokwena will give you enough change to make your magic.”

Zweli Msane criticised Broos:

“Broos become a SA soccer analysis instead of coaching.”

