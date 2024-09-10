Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa says the Soweto giants are a different team from last season and will beat Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League

The Botswana side ended Pirates' Champions League campaign last season, and Mabasa said the Soweto giants are fully equipped to avenge last season's defeat

Pirates fans backed their side to beat Galaxy on social media, saying they have full belief in their squad and players

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said Orlando Pirates could avenge last season's defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League in their upcoming match against the Botswana side.

The Soweto giants will travel to face Galaxy on Saturday, 14 September 2024, for their second-round preliminary match, and Mabasa backed the side to improve on last season.

Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa showed confidence ahead of key CAF Champions League clash. Image: mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

Mabasa said Pirates attack consistently, while coach José Riveiro recently applauded his side's ability to score from different match situations.

Tshegofatso Mabasa backs 'new' Orlando Pirates

Mabasa speaks about Pirates' Champions League ambitions in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Mabasa said the Soweto giants are determined to prove their worth in the challenging CAF Champions League.

Mabasa said:

"This is a new season; this is a new Orlando Pirates, one that manages to create a lot of chances and take chances. Going to the game, we are very motivated because, as I have always said before, this club deserves to play in the Champions League each and every season."

Pirates fans are confident

Bucs supporters showed their confidence in their team on social media, believing the team would be successful against the Botswana side.

Bongza Banda backs Pirates:

We will win both games. I believe in our coach and team."

Spofane Thiznaro supports Pirates:

"It's our turn now."

Itumeleng Kgararatsi is a Bucs fan:

“All the best, 0rlando Pirates.”

Ntjidzi Vincent Letsholo is not concerned:

"We should win this one home and away with ease."

Mduduzi Shongwe is confident:

"We will win this time."

No place in Bafana squad for Orlando Pirates star

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there is no place for PSL Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Broos said the Orlando Pirates star offers nothing different to the squad, citing current strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners as better options.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News