An Orlando Pirates Star Backs the Soweto Giants To Avenge Last Season’s Defeat
- Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa says the Soweto giants are a different team from last season and will beat Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League
- The Botswana side ended Pirates' Champions League campaign last season, and Mabasa said the Soweto giants are fully equipped to avenge last season's defeat
- Pirates fans backed their side to beat Galaxy on social media, saying they have full belief in their squad and players
Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said Orlando Pirates could avenge last season's defeat to Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League in their upcoming match against the Botswana side.
The Soweto giants will travel to face Galaxy on Saturday, 14 September 2024, for their second-round preliminary match, and Mabasa backed the side to improve on last season.
Mabasa said Pirates attack consistently, while coach José Riveiro recently applauded his side's ability to score from different match situations.
Tshegofatso Mabasa backs 'new' Orlando Pirates
Mabasa speaks about Pirates' Champions League ambitions in the tweet below:
According to SportsWire, Mabasa said the Soweto giants are determined to prove their worth in the challenging CAF Champions League.
Mabasa said:
"This is a new season; this is a new Orlando Pirates, one that manages to create a lot of chances and take chances. Going to the game, we are very motivated because, as I have always said before, this club deserves to play in the Champions League each and every season."
Pirates fans are confident
Bucs supporters showed their confidence in their team on social media, believing the team would be successful against the Botswana side.
Bongza Banda backs Pirates:
We will win both games. I believe in our coach and team."
Spofane Thiznaro supports Pirates:
"It's our turn now."
Itumeleng Kgararatsi is a Bucs fan:
“All the best, 0rlando Pirates.”
Ntjidzi Vincent Letsholo is not concerned:
"We should win this one home and away with ease."
Mduduzi Shongwe is confident:
"We will win this time."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
