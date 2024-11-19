Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena said it is crucial to welcome younger players into the national squad

The Mamelodi Sundowns player praised the younger members of the squad ahead of their match against South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November 2024

Local football fans predicted an easy victory for Bafana on social media, saying Broos must shuffle his pack to include younger players

Before Bafana Bafana's match against South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November 2024. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena said it is essential to welcome young players to the squad.

With Afcon qualification already secured, Bafana heads into the match against South Sudan in good spirits, and coach Hugo Broos could shuffle his pack to include more youngsters.

Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng are two players expected to shine for Bafana Bafana against South Sudan. Image: Visionhaus and relebohile_ratomo_15/Instagram.

Coach Broos admitted that he has been watching PSL youngsters, while Bafana stars such as Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng might get their first starts.

Teboho Mokoena opens his arms to Bafana's youngsters

Mokoena speaks about Bafana's youngsters in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Mokoena said the younger players are the squad's future and should be encouraged to join the side that beat Uganda 2-0 on Friday, 15 November.

Mokoena said:

"We must welcome them and open our hands because they are the future of the country and this team. We are a family, we are brothers, we are friends. Even the first day when they arrived here, we welcomed them in a good way."

During their AFCON qualification, Mbatha and Oswin Appollis were two young players who made their mark in the side after they both scored braces for Bafana.

Fans back Broos to make changes

Local football fans said on social media that Broos should shuffle his pack, while they predicted an easy victory for Bafana.

Ramoshaba Daniel Tebogo says Broos must make changes:

"He must rest Sundowns players and give bench warmers, like Mofokeng, Chaine, Sibisi, and others a chance."

C'bongi Khawula Mthiyane says Broos must give Mofokeng a chance:

"This madala must hand Mofokeng his first start today."

Andrew Mabelane wants goals:

"South Sudan is waiting to be beaten in Cape Town Stadium tonight. I'm expecting an avalanche of goals from the boys. Morocco scored seven goals yesterday; our boys must double the score."

Prince Nkumbula Mulenga hopes for the best:

"Wishing South Africa all the best."

Makiba Manoga said the match can help Bafana:

"They play to improve rankings today."

