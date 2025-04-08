A Cape Town motorcycle rental company owner has shared an impressive video showing a high-quality exhaust link pipe he purchased from online retailer Temu

The business owner behind Cape Bike Hire revealed he was super happy with the part that cost just R600-R700, including shipping

The YouTuber was so impressed with the quality and fit that he has since ordered additional motorcycle parts from Temu, including a radiator guard and other components

A local bike rental business owner shared a review of an exhaust link pipe that he purchased from Temu. Images: Wirestock/Getty Images and Temu

Source: UGC

A Cape Town motorcycle rental business owner has taken to YouTube to share his positive experience with an affordable exhaust link pipe purchased from popular online retailer Temu. The content creator behind the @CapeBikeHire YouTube channel posted a video showcasing the quality of the modification, including the installation process and the impressive sound it produces when the bike is revved.

In the video, the motorcycle enthusiast gives viewers a close-up look at the exhaust before starting the bike to demonstrate the enhanced acoustics. The clip highlights the improvement in sound with the new aftermarket component installed.

Watch the YouTube video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Significant cost savings

When asked about his experience, the Cape Bike Hire owner expressed genuine surprise at the quality of the product considering its affordable price point.

"It fits like a glove," he explained to Briefly News. "In South Africa, they were quoting me R4,600 for the same thing made with the exact same materials, and I purchased it on Temu for six or seven hundred rands, including shipping."

This shows an impressive saving of around 80% compared to local prices for an identical product. The business owner confirmed that the part did exactly the same thing, adding that he purchased it for about 20% of the price.

Exceeding expectations

The owner of the motorcycle rental company wasn’t just happy with his purchase; he was thrilled with how well it performed.

"I wouldn't say it met my expectations; it exceeded them for sure," he said.

The exhaust link pipe, also known as a mid-pipe, is an important part of the exhaust system. It connects the headers to the silencer and the rest of the system, helping gases flow smoothly from the engine. This can make a big difference to the bike’s performance and sound.

After being impressed with the exhaust link pipe, the business owner decided to order more parts from Temu.

"Once I realised how good the parts were, I ordered more. I got a radiator guard and a few other bits and bobs, and everything has worked perfectly," he said.

Since he runs a motorcycle rental business, durability is key because the bikes go through a lot of wear and tear.

"These bikes take a beating, and the equipment has held up perfectly," he confirmed. He added that he would definitely recommend Temu and will be buying again.

A local bike hire store owner bought a mid-link pipe exhaust from Temu and had great reviews to share. Images: @CapeBikeHire

Source: Youtube

More customer reviews

Other Temu customers have shared similar positive experiences with motorcycle parts purchased from the platform:

One buyer commented:

"Good quality material, with a very nice finish and includes the supports for mounting the anti-scald protector. The seller was very efficient with the delivery."

Another customer shared:

"Perfect fit. Did a 550km gravel/track adventure, and the pipe is mounted solid. Would have liked to have used a rubber mounting grommet, but it would appear it's not needed. Heat shield mounts look like they need more welding and the size is different to the original bolts. Sound and performance is 👌"

A third reviewer simply stated:

"Good quality."

Other popular Temu finds

Briefly News recently reported on a single dad who made South Africans tear up after sharing the precious gift he got for his son's birthday from the online retailer, strengthening their bond through basketball.

recently reported on a single dad who made South Africans tear up after sharing the precious gift he got for his son's birthday from the online retailer, strengthening their bond through basketball. A woman whose mother was recently diagnosed with dementia discovered affordable memory books on Temu that help preserve family stories and precious memories before they fade away.

Two South African beauty content creators took to their TikTok accounts to share what they bought from Temu, building their influencer careers with affordable beauty finds costing between R465 and R550.

Source: Briefly News