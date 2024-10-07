A woman hangs on to her faith as she goes back to work after losing her beloved mother

The lady was captured in a video driving a bus, saying she trusts God to help her pick her life up

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of love and encouragement

A Gauteng woman picked herself up after losing her mother. Images: @masegopatiencekgatlane

A woman took to her social media and shared how she is picking herself up after losing her mother.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @masegopatiencekgatlane, she is seen at work continuing her life after she lost her mother. The lady is a bus driver. She was captured driving passengers to their destination.

The lovely woman showed hope and faith. She thanked the most high - God. One can imagine how hard of a journey she is on. But with her faith, one can also assume that all will be well as time goes on.

"I Am Thankful, Heavenly Father 🙏🏼."

Woman gets life together after losing mom

Mzansi shows love to the woman

The video gained over 70k views, with many online users showering the woman with positive messages.

@RegaugetsweM🌸 wrote:

"Following because I need to see such on my timeline."

@RICH UNCLE expressed:

"♥️♥️♥️Go girl .secure the bag 😍😍😍do it over and over again you possess the power women in logistics."

@Tshiamo Thobejane said:

"Proud of you ♥️♥️🥹🥹."

@wootan_yu94 shared:

"For this inspiration may God bless you and everything your heart desires,❤️."

@miss diamond commented:

"It can only be God 🙏🙏."

@Senzo Pain said:

"I am proud of this lady. God bless her with more strength."

@sose encouraged:

"Keep going ngwana ko gae. Wake up every day and invite God to any day and go to work."

Learners show love to their teacher after losing his mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a teacher who was shown love by his pupils after he lost his mother.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @loyisosokhetye, the pupils are seen entering his class with cute gifts. The educator was immediately overwhelmed with emotions. The teacher showed gratitude. According to the caption, the learners were sad after hearing the sad news of his mother's passing.

