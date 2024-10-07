A woman took to her social media and shared what a power of perseverance did for her

A woman took to her social media and showed off the power of perseverance, leaving netizens in a proud mood.

In a TikTok picture post, @dee077843 who is a KFC employee showed how she moved from the bottom to a higher position at her work. Duduzile started at the franchise as a team member.

Because of her dedication to her work, she moved to the position of shift supervisor. The lady excelled in that role and moved to the position of assistant restaurant manager. It did not end there because she kept excelling and finally, she was promoted to restaurant manager.

Woman shows off what perseverance did for her

See the screenshots from the TikTok post below:

Netizens congratulate the woman

The picture post gained over 240k views, with many online users showering the lady with congratulatory messages.

@lesegosigo1 commented:

"Congratulations dee please hire me i have experience with all certificates for SS."

@Zamawushe was happy:

"Thumbs up colleague 👍junior AC name badge on its way congrats 💯."

@Mpho Torian Tabane celebrated:

"Congratulations are in order, for climbing the corporate ladder, i can imagine it was not easy but you did it🥰."

@user9653321857009 was happy:

"Congratulations love well deserved 😁😁😁."

@uni86c0 applauded:

"Nazoke🙌 proud of you colleague."

@NalediMinaj24 was happy:

"Congrats my dear all the best 🥰🥰🥰."

@Mabuza Njalo said:

"Wow Dee in believe growth am also working for KFC I'm a team member i believe at the later stage i will be a RGM keep it up Congratulations Dee🥳."

