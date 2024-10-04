A lucky lady shared a video of a gift that she got, which made her very excited

The hun jumped from her seat when she saw the Cricut Explore 3 being brought to her while seated in the lounge

Social media users congratulated the hun and wished her well in her journey using the machine

A young lady received a gift to help with her cake-making business. Image: @lescakes7

Source: TikTok

A cake baker was shocked when she saw a gift of a tool that would make her life easy in her business brought to her by her mom.

The lady shared the moment captured on a video on her TikTok account under her handle @lescakes, which reached 1M views, 45K views, and almost 300 comments.

The surprise that left the hun appreciative

The video shows the lady seated on the couch with a toddler on her lap as a man comes in with a big box. The hun jumps out of the chair excitedly and reaches for the box while displaying her shock gestures.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share in the lady's joy

After watching the video, the online community graced the woman's feed with congratulatory messages. Others asked what a Cricut Explore 3 was, as they didn't know it.

User @Nelly Makola commented:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰Congratulations, babe. Cheers to being creative and making money 💃💃💃."

User @MaNcele asked:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉 may I please ask how much you got it for and from where?"

User @Mandy noted:

"Gave me the courage to start posting my Cricut journey ❤️."

User @Tessah wished:

"I wish I can surprise my older sister with this Cricut machine.. she is always telling me sad stories that come from her supplier each time she needs a topper for a cake🥲."

User @Dee confessed:

"Did I not go to YouTube to see what the Cricut machine does? Congratulations."

User @Sandile Ndebele asked:

"What's this? I need to know before my wife asks me for one."

Source: Briefly News