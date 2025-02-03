A young South African woman chose entrepreneurship over unemployment, starting a candle-making business from scratch to create opportunities

Her initiative comes as recent statistics show youth unemployment at 45.5% in the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the creative ways young people are fighting joblessness

The business owner's story touched many South Africans, with social media users praising her determination and asking about business classes

One young woman's post on how she refused to be part of the unemployment statistics went viral. She shared how she earns money with a candle-making business. images: @boipelo

Content creator @boipelo________ shared an inspiring video about her journey into entrepreneurship, showing how she turned candle-making into a profitable business venture despite being only 18 years old.

Youth taking charge

The video reveals her thought process:

"POV: You're 18, and instead of falling into the unemployment statistic, you decided to take a risk and start making candles from scratch to sell."

This initiative comes at a crucial time when Statistics SA reports that youth unemployment remains a significant challenge.

Her candle-making venture represents a growing trend of young South Africans creating their own opportunities in the informal sector, which saw an increase of 165,000 jobs in the third quarter of 2024.

Mzansi supports young entrepreneur

@iam_fixing_the_country blessed the initiative:

"God bless the movement my sister, we are right behind you 👑🙏"

@Anastacia_1223 showed interest:

"Wow♥️ Do you offer classes?"

@Dee inquired about expansion:

"How much can you charge for teaching classes?"

@siTshia expressed support:

"Wow nice, God may bless your work."

@Hlogi_jhio praised her mindset:

"Way of thinking in an innovative manner❤️"

@PBG_Beauty_Nails encouraged:

"And don't stop ❤️… Even when you feel like it's slowing down."

@marcia_mthimunye added:

"Umsebenzi wakho muhle. Keep up the good work and God bless your hustle 🙏"

