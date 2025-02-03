Global site navigation

"I Was 18 and Refused To Be Another Statistic": Woman Starts Successful Candle Business
“I Was 18 and Refused To Be Another Statistic”: Woman Starts Successful Candle Business

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A young South African woman chose entrepreneurship over unemployment, starting a candle-making business from scratch to create opportunities
  • Her initiative comes as recent statistics show youth unemployment at 45.5% in the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the creative ways young people are fighting joblessness
  • The business owner's story touched many South Africans, with social media users praising her determination and asking about business classes

A woman's post went viral.
One young woman's post on how she refused to be part of the unemployment statistics went viral. She shared how she earns money with a candle-making business.
Source: TikTok

Content creator @boipelo________ shared an inspiring video about her journey into entrepreneurship, showing how she turned candle-making into a profitable business venture despite being only 18 years old.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Youth taking charge

The video reveals her thought process:

"POV: You're 18, and instead of falling into the unemployment statistic, you decided to take a risk and start making candles from scratch to sell."

This initiative comes at a crucial time when Statistics SA reports that youth unemployment remains a significant challenge.

Her candle-making venture represents a growing trend of young South Africans creating their own opportunities in the informal sector, which saw an increase of 165,000 jobs in the third quarter of 2024.

A woman's post went viral
One woman shared how she started a candle-making business to avoid unemployment. Images: @boipelo
Source: TikTok

Mzansi supports young entrepreneur

@iam_fixing_the_country blessed the initiative:

"God bless the movement my sister, we are right behind you 👑🙏"

@Anastacia_1223 showed interest:

"Wow♥️ Do you offer classes?"

@Dee inquired about expansion:

"How much can you charge for teaching classes?"

@siTshia expressed support:

"Wow nice, God may bless your work."

@Hlogi_jhio praised her mindset:

"Way of thinking in an innovative manner❤️"

@PBG_Beauty_Nails encouraged:

"And don't stop ❤️… Even when you feel like it's slowing down."

@marcia_mthimunye added:

"Umsebenzi wakho muhle. Keep up the good work and God bless your hustle 🙏"

Source: Briefly News

