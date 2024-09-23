A local female trucker who was also stuck on the N3 in the snow over the weekend extended her hand to help others

She assisted stranded motorists' children by preparing food for them to survive the freezing weather while waiting for help

Her gesture touched South Africans, and many showered her with praise for her show of great kindness

A kind truck-driver was hailed as a Good Samaritan. Image: Supplied

A local trucker melted Mzansi hearts in the middle of a snow-filled weekend after she rescued stranded motorists. Commuters were left with no way to go on the N3 after heavy snowfall blocked the major highway. Many were trapped in their cars for over 40 hours with no food or water in the freezing, snowy conditions.

Trucker helps stranded motorists

Trucker Miriam Mzangaza took it upon herself to offer her little food and refreshments for those stranded with her. In an act of pure kindness, Miriam reached out to motorists on social media and asked them to bring their children to her truck for a warm drink and some cereal.

Speaking to Briefly News, Miriam said she did not expect to go viral for her good deed.

“I didn't expect that. My tears are coming out when motorists are hooting and waving when they see my truck. I thought maybe it's just helping not knowing it will go far.”

View the video here:

South Africa reacts to trucker's kindness

Her post, which @zarnewsonline shared, has since garnered over 800,000 views on TikTok, and South Africans have praised her generosity.

@Shakera K said:

“God bless you, dear, for being the first to take this initiative. I hope many people out there will do the same.”

@Queen G Ngobeni said:

“Thank you, Miriam. May God open more doors of favour for you and may blessings never depart from you.”

@Danelle said:

“Awww, so beautiful! May God bless and protect this kind-hearted lady; and everyone stuck there is in my prayers.”

@bronwynwalton388 said:

“Brought tears to my eyes.”

@Kateradebe2 said:

“Don't worry about tomorrow. God will provide just for the kids.”

