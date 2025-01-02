“Is That All You Have?”: SA Questions 8 Photos of Woman’s 2-Room Modern Home

A local woman showed a Facebook group what her two-room home looked like inside and out

The proud homeowner showed people online her clean bedroom and kitchen and noted she had a garage but no lounge

Social media users went to the comment section with questions about the space in the home

A local woman showed off her two-room home. Images: Mapule Dorah

When people take pride in their homes, they often have no hesitation in sharing them with the world.

Recently, a woman gave a glimpse of the inside and outside of her home, sparking curiosity and giving people more questions than answers.

Woman shows 2-room home

Facebook user Mapule Dorah took to the popular group 'Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen' to share pictures of her home's interior and exterior.

In the comment section, she told people it was a two-room home, even though the exterior had some thinking there was more room space.

Mapule showed her clean kitchen and bedroom, of which she was proud, but she noted that she didn't have a lounge.

Take a look at some of the pictures posted in the Facebook group below:

The homeowner showed app users what the outside of her home looked like. Image: Mapule Dorah

The woman showed her spacious kitchen, which included the necessary appliances. Image: Mapule Dorah

The woman also showed people her bedroom, which included a TV to entertain herself. Image: Mapule Dorah

The Facebook user showed another angle of her tidy bedroom. Image: Mapule Dorah

Mzansi reacts to woman's 2-room home

A few people from the Facebook group took to the post's comment section with compliments, while others had questions for the local homeowner.

A curious Victoria Tawana asked:

"Your house looks beautiful, love, but is that all you have?"

Lira Sigasa wrote in the comments:

"So you don't have a dining room?"

Mapule responded to the app user:

"No, I will extend it next year."

NTHABIE MPHEPHETWA complimented the woman, writing:

"You've done a great job. You must be proud of yourself."

An astonished Moliehi Anastacia Koali wrote:

"This house is too big to be a two-room, my dear. What about the garage?"

Mapule notified Moliehi that she had a garage.

Source: Briefly News