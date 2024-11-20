“Sisterhood Is Proud”: Woman Builds Dream Home for Kids, Inspires Mzansi With Her Journey
- A lady shared her inspiring journey on social media, where she showcased how she built a home for her children
- In the clip, she unveiled the step-by-step process of her building project, and it amazed many
- Her story touched the online community as they headed to the comments section to compliment her
One woman made headlines after she flexed her home, which she built for her kids, in a video making rounds online.
Mzansi woman builds home for kids
The lady beamed with pride as she shared her journey to her building project. She showed off the process step by step under the handle @maserame_leotha_linch.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @maserame_leotha_linch expressed the following:
"What a faithful God it has surly come to pass. My kids have a home."
The woman's journey has inspired many people in South Africa who praised the mother's perseverance and dedication to her children’s future. The clip gained massive traction on a video-sharing app, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA clap for the woman's achievement
The lady's story inspired the online community. Many congratulated her in the comments, while others simply asked for tips.
Tshiamo said:
"Congratulations, mommy, we thank God."
Dee Sej wrote:
"Congratulations, stranger, I can't wait to do this for my daughter."
Lemsstar commented:
"God...yhoo God is Good. Congratulations Mrs Ndumela."
MonicaM expressed:
"Sisterhood is proud of you. Congratulations mama."
Dee Sej shared:
Single mom of 4 builds mansion, shares her journey
Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to the internet to showcase her journey of building her house, which impressed netizens.
The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @khutjiekanyane is a force to be reckoned with. In a TikTok video, the woman flexed her huge mansion, which is under construction. @khutjiekanyane said she was building a home with five bedrooms, a cinema room, double garage, pantry, kitchen, lounge area and more.
