A lady shared her inspiring journey on social media, where she showcased how she built a home for her children

In the clip, she unveiled the step-by-step process of her building project, and it amazed many

Her story touched the online community as they headed to the comments section to compliment her

A lady flexed the home she built for her kids in a TikTok video. Image: @maserame_leotha_linch

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman builds home for kids

The lady beamed with pride as she shared her journey to her building project. She showed off the process step by step under the handle @maserame_leotha_linch.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @maserame_leotha_linch expressed the following:

"What a faithful God it has surly come to pass. My kids have a home."

The woman's journey has inspired many people in South Africa who praised the mother's perseverance and dedication to her children’s future. The clip gained massive traction on a video-sharing app, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA clap for the woman's achievement

The lady's story inspired the online community. Many congratulated her in the comments, while others simply asked for tips.

Tshiamo said:

"Congratulations, mommy, we thank God."

Lemsstar commented:

"God...yhoo God is Good. Congratulations Mrs Ndumela."

MonicaM expressed:

"Sisterhood is proud of you. Congratulations mama."

