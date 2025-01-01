While 2024 can be remembered for a few wonderful moments, it was also a year of rude behaviour

Some South Africans became internet famous after lashing out and causing a scene in public

Briefly News put together four stories from 2024 that had people shaking their heads after watching disrespectful drama kings and queens

In 2024, a few South Africans were caught showing their nasty side on camera. Images: Nhlanhla Lux Official, BMW G8x Performance Group

Source: Facebook

While everyone has bad days, treating others disrespectfully or with hostility is no excuse. Interestingly, some South Africans found themselves pushed into the spotlight of internet fame for their shockingly rude behaviour captured on camera.

South Africans with bad attitudes

From explosive public meltdowns to controversial comments, Briefly News listed four stories of South Africans getting the title of Drama King and Queen for their rude behaviour.

A frightful flight

A FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on Boxing Day turned chaotic when an alleged intoxicated passenger, Nobuntu Mkhize, hurled racial slurs and got aggressive with flight attendants.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer, condemned the woman's behaviour and confirmed she would be banned from future flights.

McDonald's order gone wrong

A viral TikTok video showed DJ Sabastian Dark confronting a McDonald's cashier over a disputed order. The man claimed to pay R1 000 and treated the cashier to a meal, but was charged extra for items he didn't authorise.

Sabastian then explained the incident on his TikTok account and urged customers to verify their receipts.

Outbursts at Chicken Licken

A local man caused a scene at Chicken Licken in Johannesburg after he was told he couldn't bring outside drinks, including his bottle of water, into the restaurant. The man's intensity left many people astonished.

Man tears petrol attendant apart

A South African man faced backlash after a viral TikTok video showed him verbally abusing a petrol attendant who clamped his car for allegedly parking on private property.

The furious motorist insulted the petrol attendant, suggesting he get a "proper job," sparking widespread criticism online.

Cashier and customer exchange heated words

In another story, Briefly News reported footage of a heated exchange between an upset customer and a cashier after the man lashed out about the incorrect change and the store's poor food quality.

South Africans debated the fiery moment and voiced their opinions about who was wrong in the argument.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News