Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is challenging his transfer to Kokstad, claiming it violates his constitutional right to a fair trial

He says the move to eBongweni Supermax prevents him from consulting his Gauteng-based lawyers

The Department of Correctional Services maintains that the transfer was lawful, and the Free State High Court previously ruled that Bester’s rights have not been obstructed

JOHANNESBURG – Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is once again challenging his transfer to Kokstad, claiming it violates his constitutional right to a fair trial.

According to eNCA, Bester argues the move to eBongweni Supermax made it impossible for him to properly consult with his Gauteng-based lawyers, who are over 750 kilometres away. He describes the transfer as a “sham” that prejudiced his defence.

The Department of Correctional Services maintains that the move was lawful and in line with regulations.

Court dismisses previous bid

On 24 February 2026, the Free State High Court dismissed Bester’s previous bid to protect his fair trial rights. He had requested private facilities and sufficient time at Kgosi Mampuru Prison to work with his lawyers on a case that involves 38 counts, nine co-accused, and more than 5,000 pages of documents.

The court acknowledged the complexity of the case but ruled that granting special privileges could set a precedent for other inmates. While stressing that authorities must not obstruct Bester’s right to a fair trial, the judge concluded that the Department had complied with all regulations.

Social media reacts to Bester's latest fight for transfer

@Manikipi said:

"But you can't claim rights directly from the Constitution (constitutional avoidance doctrine). He must rely on the on empowering provision first & retrieve the bible as a last resort."

@gamsahabnida_P asked:

"Why are these criminals allowed to waste so much of the court's time?"

@WestdykErna wrote:

"The way this guy carries on, you'd swear he thinks he's innocent of any crime, let alone rape and murder."

@doKHUments commented:

"Who's paying for his legal fees? He has money to burn, let him."

@GJungle1234 stated:

"How he thinks so highly of himself is absolutely frightening."

Thabo Bester transferred to Kokstad

Thabo Bester was moved to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, on 30 January 2026. Bester, who is a convicted murderer and rapist, was previously incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria. eBongweni Super Maximum is regarded as the most secure prison in South Africa. Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was also transferred there recently. According to Bester’s legal team, they were not aware that their client had been moved. They only found out after a family friend, who was planning to visit Bester, was informed of the transfer.

Briefly News also reported that shortly after his transfer, Bester challenged the transfer, arguing to be transferred back to Gauteng. On 10 February 2025, Judge Elizabeth Kubushi struck his matter off the court roll at the Gauteng High Court. Judge Kubushi found that Bester’s ‘extremely urgent’ application was not so urgent that it could not afford Correctional Services time to reply to it. She also said that his matter was not properly enrolled, noting that nothing was barring him from enrolling the matter again if he so wished.

