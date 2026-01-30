Thabo Bester has been moved to a super maximum facility in KwaZulu-Natal without his legal team's knowledge

The convicted murderer was previously incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria

The Department of Correctional Services said that the transfer of prisoners was a standard operational practice

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thabo Bester has been transferred to eBongweni Super Maximum Correction Centre, where Vusimuzi Cat Matlala is also incarcerated. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Thabo Bester has been moved to the Ebongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Bester, the convicted murderer and rapist, was previously incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria. eBongweni Super Maximum is regarded as the most secure prison in South Africa. Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was also transferred there recently.

Bester’s legal team was not informed

According to Bester’s legal team, they were not aware that their client had been moved. They only found out after a family friend, who was planning to visit Bester, was informed of the transfer.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed the decision, saying that the transfer of detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional facilities was a standard operational practice. It said this was informed by a range of considerations, primarily security, safety, and operational requirements.

It emphasised that Bester’s legal rights would not be prejudiced by the move, saying that he would still have access to services and receive the appropriate care. The move will also not affect his consultation with his legal team or future court appearances, according to the department.

Source: Briefly News