Three of Thabo Bester and Nndipha Magudumana's co-accused have been let off the hook

The state prosecutor, Amanda Bester, announced that they have dropped their cases against Natassja Jansen, Thabang Mier and Moeketsi Ramolula

Netizens strongly urged that they sue the government for millions for being arrested wrongfully

After 3 of Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's co-accused had charges dropped against them, South Africans have encouraged them to sue the state.

Netzns believe that if they do, they will win millions for what they believe were wrongful arrests.

Former G4S employees' cases dropped

During an action-packed day at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, former G4S employees Natassja Jansen, Thabang Matthews Mier and Moeketsi April Ramolula had their charges dropped. The state prosecutor, Advocate Amanda Bester, announced that the charges against them were withdrawn.

According to TimesLive, they stood accused of murder and assisting Thabo Bester escape from Mangaung Prison last year. The case against Bester and Magudumana continues, and the trial has been adjourned. Magudumana previously applied for bail and was denied. The state told her there were not enough reasons from her side on why she should be given bail.

South Africans give them advice

Netizens who commented on @Sli_Masikane's tweet encouraged them to open cases against the state.

Aloy_SiusMG said:

“I am happy for Ms Jansen. Girlie got dragged into it but didn’t even get a cent.”

Klaas Mbele added:

“Unlawful arrest looming.”

Nkosinathi D. Lowan suggested:

“She must file a legal claim from the state for her wrongful arrest, trauma and loss. The state must write a public apology for that so that she can be cleared for this.”

Billions4Her2 remarked:

“Remembering how Jansen’s mother cried when she was arrested: this must be a huge relief for the family.”

Denouncing Tje Past recommended:

“Sue the state for R200 million and demand your jobs back.”

Lesiba Keetse supported them.

“Then they must sue the state for millions. Don’t ever arrest people without first doing proper investigations. They must sue their asses.”

Just_vibes was unconvinced.

“And so the corruption continues. Are we surprised?”

Catsix was glad.

“I’m so happy for Anastasia. I hope her life moves smoothly from here on.”

Dr Nandi Magudumana faints in court

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana fainted in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court holding cells.

Magudumana, who assisted Bester to escape from prison last year, claimed that she did not feel well and collapsed before appearing in court. Netizens did not buy her alleged act and believed that it was a ploy for her to get out of jail.

