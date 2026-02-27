Mzambiya has reportedly declared his official exit from the music industry after nearly 30 years

The child star and Kwaito legend expressed gratitude for the decades of support he has received from his fans, and revealed that he was looking forward to his next chapter

Reactions to his announcement drew in a wave of mixed reactions from loyal fans and critics alike

News of Mzambiya's retirement from music sparked a heated debate. Image: rams_molefe02

Source: Twitter

After countless reports and speculation, Kwaito legend Mzambiya has formally announced his retirement from the music industry, marking the end of an era for the former child star.

Following a 27-year run, which saw him transition from prodigy to seasoned pioneer, the Jersey #10 hitmaker revealed that the time had come for him to hang up the mic for good and focus on other ventures.

In 2024, Briefly News reported on the Kwaito legend's future plans, which involved nurturing budding musical talents through his record label, Earth Nurture Records.

"After much consideration, I have decided to take a different direction in my career and pursue new opportunities. However, Earth Nurture Records continues unearthing new talent and releasing music as promised."

Mzambiya, real name Nkosinathi Zwane, came on the scene as a pre-teen in the early 2000s, quickly becoming the face of a new generation of Kwaito.

Discovered at just 12 years old, he shot to superstardom with his debut hit Mele Senzeni, proving that age was no barrier to dominating the South African music charts.

The musician-turned-heartthrob expressed gratitude for the years of love and support from the fans who have held him down since day one.

"I'm truly grateful for all the love since my debut in 2000."

Mzambiya revealed that he was looking forward to nurturing young talent through his record label. Image: Lee_Raa_Tuu_M

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Mzambiya's retirement

Fans remembered Mzambiya's impact on the music industry.

LungaMrhetjha said:

"This brother is talented. His music was a great part of our childhood and teen years. I wish him all the best in his new endeavours.'

kwenkosi lamented:

"That's sad, we are going to miss him in the music industry. It's always better to quit while you are still on top."

Spykos_Za posted:

"I wish him well."

Mavusojames expressed:

"As a fan, I’m disappointed."

Meanwhile, others argued that Mzambiya's career had already been stagnant by the time he announced his retirement.

teffo_ME threw shade:

"No offence, but didn't it end after those few songs he did 16 years ago?"

ThisguyKANZ said:

"He wasn't relevant for 10 straight years."

Sibuzakes wrote:

"Did his music career end after he released the Ndlozi Lami album? 'Cause we never heard any song from him."

Cheri_flavour was confused:

"Bathong. He was still an artist? Where?"

Thebe Lenyora speaks on his collaboration with Kabza De Small

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thebe Lenyora speaking about his work with Kabza De Small.

Ahead of marking a milestone in his music career, the Kwaito legend opened up about collaborating with younger artists in the game and how they had taken over the music scene.

Source: Briefly News