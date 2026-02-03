Thabo Bester is heading back to the courts to challenge his transfer to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility

Bester argues that the reasons provided by the Department of Correctional Services were vague and infringed on his rights

Social media users weighed in on Bester's latest challenge, expressing frustration that he was talking about his rights

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thabo Bester has challenged his transfer to the eBongweni Super Maximum facility. Image: @African_TimesSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Thabo Bester is challenging his transfer to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad.

Bester, the convicted murderer and rapist, was transferred from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria to the centre in Kokstad. His legal team were not informed of the transfer at the time.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) maintained that offender transfers were a routine practice, but Bester claimed that the reasons given to him were vague.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bester challenges the decision to transfer him

Bester, through his legal team, filed a legal challenge in the Pretoria High Court. In his legal papers, Bester said he anticipated that the department would justify his transfer on the grounds of either operational necessity, space management, or security considerations. He said these reasons were vague.

Bester also argued that the department did not inform him of the decision to move him, which proved that it was irrational.

“Even where legitimate security concerns exist, which I submit they do not, they do not trump constitutional rights without justification, proportionality and procedural fairness,” Bester argued.

He stated that any correctional facility in Gauteng would have served the same purpose and not infringed on his rights. It’s not the first time Bester has raised concerns about the conditions of his imprisonment, as he has made several requests in the past.

What you need to know about Thabo Bester's case

South Africans react to Bester’s legal challenge

Social media users weighed in on the situation, with some noting that Bester was a convicted criminal, yet he expected special treatment.

Glenda Hurn Louwrens said:

“We give this guy too much attention. He needs to remember that he committed crimes and some families will never see their loved ones again. The media need to focus on the more critical issues we are facing. This guy loves the attention, and in the new prison, he won't be able to do what he wants.”

Morena Malatji added:

“There’s no need for him to challenge it. He escaped from a maximum-security prison. That alone is enough to send him to a super maximum prison, since, well, he is serving a life sentence. That is where he qualifies to be housed.”

James Samantha Muldoon stated:

“Con artist making his next move. Watch out.”

Beeshum Narainsamy agreed:

“I sense something fishy is being plotted here.”

Gavin Wilson said:

“This chap has been given too much publicity. Lock him up 23 hours a day by himself. And keep all the room lights on 24/7.”

Makgorometxa Rakobela asked:

“Why should a person who killed and violated the Constitution have rights?”

Bester is unhappy with prison conditions

Briefly News reported that Bester expressed unhappiness with his conditions behind bars ahead of his upcoming trial.

The convicted murderer and rapist is currently incarcerated in Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility's C-Max section.

South Africans shared their thoughts on social media about Bester's application and his complaints about prison.

Source: Briefly News