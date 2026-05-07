House of Zwide actors Thato Dithebe and Nefisa Mkhabela caused a buzz online this week when they attended Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma's wedding together

A photo of Dithebe holding Mkhabela had fans of the show convinced that the pair are an item in real life

Dithebe commented on Mkhabela's photos on social media on Wednesday, 6 May 2026

'House of Zwide's Thato Comments on his Photos with Nefisa at Wanda and Shalate's Wedding

Source: Twitter

Actor Thato Dithebe, who plays Nefisa Mkhabela's love interest in House of Zwide, reacted to their pictures on her social media account on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

The pair sparked dating reports this week when they were spotted in matching outfits at Wanda Zuma and Shalate Sekhabi's wedding over the weekend.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, and shared photos of herself and her co-star, Thato Dithebe, who plays her colleague and lover on the show.

Dithebe commented with heart and fire emojis to Mkhabela's post in the comment section.

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House of Zwide stars and fans respond to Nefisa's post

The defense counsel said:

"Frame 4❤️! I want to start a rumour 😂❤️."

Former House of Zwide actress Shalatesekhabi reacted:

"This is so stunning🥹❤️."

Ntomboxolodeleki77 said:

"Nefisa no Neo nani nenze iqiniso😂😂❤️❤️."

Thando_sparkles responded:

"I love how the cast of House of Zwide constantly shows up for each other outside of work.🙌 It's such a joy to see😍."

House of Zwide actress Ms_noge reacted:

"😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

Mbalimhlongo9 commented:

"Frame 4, my favourite couple 😍🔥."

House of Zwide actress Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom replied:

"😍😍."

Zoe20something wrote:

"Frame 4? 😍 I’m starting a rumour."

House of Zwide actress Winnie_Ntshaba responded:

"We had such a beautiful time❤️❤️❤️."

Zukimashimane wrote:

"Frame 4 ,😍 another House of Zwide wedding please 🙌🙌❤️🔥🔥."

Former Scandal! actress Sivemabuya said:

"This is beautiful."

Lingad_07 wrote:

"The outfit is matching ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Bongii_april reacted:

"Having to witness best friend and big bro getting married once again ❤️😍🔥."

_Petunia_k said:

"The ever so gorgeous 😍."

Orianevansygent reacted:

"Haibo gojasi😍😍😍."

Sphe.Ngema commented:

"Frame 4. Can we expect another one soon? ❤️."

Wenaselenazee replied:

"You and the president make a great couple ❤️."

Makaaahh.__ said:

"4th slide ❤️🥹."

glxssy_teeh responded:

"Slide 4. 😍🔥I already started the rumour, and I'm not turning back😂😂😂."

__kukue reacted:

"Frame 4, they’re next.🤏."

Merron_ngoveni wrote:

"When they get married for the second time, the first was on TV 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Makazole_khumalo commented:

"The 4th slide❤️🔥."

Simply_rhu said:

"The 4th slide 😍."

Iamtshire replied:

"❤️You look sick. 🔥👌I love your attire."

Khanyi2405 reacted:

"The 4th slide 😍🔥❤️."

Bloqboyg said:

"Me Bras he ke ba botsa ba re ke delulu🤞🏽🥺🤏❤️."

Lingad_07 responded:

"4th slide for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍."

Aunty_zelle reacted:

"Neo should just marry you, Ona, 😂."

El_presidente_del_gnosis commented:

"😍🔥4th frame 🖤."

Amandasomana said:

"4th slide, oh 😮‍💨👌👌😍😍😍."

_Smah_m responded:

"Here for Frame 4 and I'll never forgive the DJ anyhu😍😍😍😍😍."

phililemzimela1 reacted:

"Nawe noNeo vesanani nenzenjalo😍😍😂😂😂."

'House of Zwide' star Thato reacts to pics with Nefisa at Wanda and Shalate's wedding. Image: Nefistarica

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi shares an update on her engagement to Wanda Zuma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that singer and actress Shalate Sekhabi posted another photo of her engagement to her former co-star Wanda Zuma.

Sekhabi, who previously played Zuma's on-screen wife, Shoki Zwide, on House of Zwide, confirmed their engagement on social media.

South Africans and fans of the eTV telenovela recently took to social media to congratulate the actors.

Source: Briefly News